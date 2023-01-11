Skrillex to perform in Calgary at 2023 Badlands music festival

Inside the 2022 Badlands music festival in Calgary. (Facebook/@badlandsmusicfest) Inside the 2022 Badlands music festival in Calgary. (Facebook/@badlandsmusicfest)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina