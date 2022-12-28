'Sky's the limit': New Calgary Flames organist wants you to send in your song requests

Warren Tse spent 15 years playing the organ for the Calgary Hitmen before taking over for Willy Joosen, who passed away in July. Warren Tse spent 15 years playing the organ for the Calgary Hitmen before taking over for Willy Joosen, who passed away in July.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina