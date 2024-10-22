Slippery start to Tuesday after first snowfall of the season

Sidewalks, stairs, and parking lots in Calgary are slick Tuesday morning after mixed precipitation and snow fell on Monday.

Road surfaces are also icy but crews have been working since early Monday to try to combat that.

There was also a bit of fog early Tuesday as warmer air is moving back in to southern Alberta, and that mix of cooler surfaces with slightly warmer air above, and a lack of wind led to limited visibility in some communities in southern Alberta.

Daytime highs will remain below seasonal in the region from Tuesday through Friday, with a bump expected by Saturday.

The average high for this time of year is 10.8 C and the average low is -2.6 C.

Conditions will be mostly sunny for the next four days, and that sunshine will help melt some of the ice, but shady areas might need some salt to assist with melting.