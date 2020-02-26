CALGARY -- A SAIT Trojans hockey player wants harsher penalties to combat racism in the league after a ruling on a slur aimed at her on the ice.

Davina McLeod said a Red Deer College Queens hockey player made the remark after a whistle during the February 8th game at SAIT. McLeod said the opposing player later admitted it and was made to apologize.

The Trojans pressed for further action and an Alberta College Athletics Conference (ACAC) commissioner has ruled no further action is required.

"That’s letting Indigenous players in this league know that it’s okay and no one really has your back when things like that happen," said McLeod.

A verbal apology was made in front of McLeod and both teams’ coaches after the game and was followed by a written version where the word 'Indigenous' was misspelled twice.

"She gave an apology but I didn’t feel it was really genuine or sincere at all," said the 22 year-old forward for the Trojans women’s hockey team.

She adds that the Red Deer player claims McLeod also made a racial remark but the SAIT player said that is not true.

SAIT’s athletic director filed a formal complaint with ACAC and a third party commissioner ruled not to take any further action citing contradictory allegations and denials from both teams.

"A Red Deer college player accepted accountability for her use of a racial slur," wrote Mark Kosak, ACAC CEO adding the entire RDC Women’s Hockey team also received training from the college’s Indigenous Services Coordinator on diversity, inclusion and respect.

"We are disappointed with the ruling," said Chris Gerritsen, SAIT spokesperson.

"We know what matters is not only the statement but its impact on our students. We support our students and work hard to create an environment that is safe and inclusive for all. Our concern right now is for our students and focusing on their well-being."

Multiple indigenous players in the league just found out that we are not safe or protected by the @ACAC_Sport when racism occurs within. @SAIT_Trojans pic.twitter.com/0ZrrBFfNSY — davina mcleod (@davinamcleod_7) February 25, 2020

At the very least, McLeod wants the offending player to get a one-game suspension.

"There’s seven Indigenous girls on my team so I’m doing this for them as well," said the Gwich'in and Inuvialuit woman.

McLeod said her school and team have been supportive and some Queens alumni have also supported the Trojans player online.

The ACAC said the organization is using the incident as an opportunity for improvement. A new policy regarding diversity, inclusion and respect is expected to be presented at the ACAC general meeting in May.

"Our goal (is) to ensure the safety and protection of all ACAC student athletes and we will commit to do better at all times," said Kosack.

McLeod has played four years in the league for both NAIT and SAIT and had a good experience up until the slur.

“It’s just sad,” she said adding, “I’ve thought about it every day since.”

CTV reached out to Red Deer College Athletics regarding the incident. School officials say they will provide a response Wednesday afternoon.