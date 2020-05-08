CALGARY -- More than half of Alberta's small business owners are concerned about how their operations will be changing once they reopen amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a new report says.

The survey, from the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB), says small business owners are very concerned about a number of issues once they are allowed to open their doors once more.

Top of the list is social distancing (56 per cent) followed closely by understanding the rules (54 per cent) and making their customers comfortable in their businesses (53 per cent).

"Turning the corner on shutdowns is welcome news. It also brings practical challenges like figuring out how to make social distancing work, finding enough hand sanitizer and talking to employees about coming back to work,” said Laura Jones, executive vice-president at CFIB, in a release.

The CFIB also found three-quarters of respondents felt it was critical to make sales as soon as possible in order to get out from a reliance on government subsidies. A vast majority also want the federal government to come up with general guidelines rather than firm operating rules.

Small businesses want to make sure that everyone, including their staff and customers, is safe from infection, the CFIB stated.

"That is why it is essential small businesses have clear guidelines on operating their business and access to required (personal protective equipment)," said Annie Dormuth, CFIB's provincial affairs director for Alberta, in a release.

The group adds there are a number of tools smalls businesses can use to help reopen including:

A Facebook group that connects business owners with suppliers of PPE

Free, one-on-one assistance with HR and other business issues through the CFIB's Business Helpline

A "We're Open" sign small businesses can place in their window

Details on the CFIB's offers of assistance can be found online.