LETHBRIDGE, ALTA. -- Dozens of communities across the province have not reported cases of COVID-19. Howeve, that does mean its residents are anymore at ease than places that have confirmed cases.

“It’s a community you don’t want to see this happen to,” said Mountain View resident Cheryl Stuber.

The hamlet of Mountain View is tucked between Cardston and Waterton Lakes National Park with only 100 people living there. It doesn’t have any cases of COVID-19 but Highway 5 runs through the community, worrying residents that tourists or passersby will bring the virus there.

“You’re spreading this coronavirus, and you don’t know you have it and (you end up) spreading it into these communities that are abiding by the rules,” said Stuber.

Most of her shopping is done at Post Store, the local general store in the hamlet. It’s a one stop shop for all her needs, where the cashier knows residents by name.

“Thursday we had a bit of an influx of people from wherever,” said cashier Melissa Switzer. “I had people from Calgary that said they just came in for ice cream.”

All non-essential movement goes against the province’s top doctor’s guidelines to stop the spread of COVID-19. “The recommendations that I've made previously to Albertans to say, at this time, don't travel if you don't have to, outside of the province - in fact don't travel if you don't have to even within the province,” said Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health.

For a community hoping to never have the virus reach it, they want people coming from areas already infected by it to listen to the chief medical officer of health’s advice.

“The disease is spreading further in bigger cities and we don’t want it to come here,” said Switzer. “Stopping for an ice cream and they come from Calgary - that’s just senseless.”