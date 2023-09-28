Smith, AESO, to share more details on response to Ottawa's clean energy regulations

As Albertans brace for winter and begin checking to ensure their furnaces are in working order, concerns over the federal government's draft Clean Electricity Regulations (CER) are once again in the spotlight.

Premier Danielle Smith has not been shy in her opposition to Ottawa's proposed timeline of reaching a net-zero electricity grid by 2035.

Back in August, when the draft regulations were announced, Smith called them "unconstitutional" and "irresponsible" while stating they "do not align with Alberta's emissions reduction and energy development plan that works towards a carbon-neutral power grid by 2050."

Smith will be joined by Alberta's Minister of Environment and Protected Areas Rebecca Shulz and Minister of Affordability and Utilities Nathan Neudorf to share an update on the province's response to Ottawa's proposed regulations Thursday at 11:00 a.m. in Calgary.

Media notice states the purpose of the press conference is to protect Canadians from blackouts and soaring electricity costs.

The Alberta Electric System Operator (AESO) is also set to hold a press conference Thursday morning to discuss the impact Ottawa's draft CER would have on Alberta's grid.

That press conference is scheduled to run from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m., also in Calgary, with AESO leadership taking questions following a presentation on the implications of the federal government's target of achieving a net-zero grid by 2035.

The federal government is accepting public feedback on its CER until Nov. 2.

Feedback can be submitted through the government's Online Regulatory Online Consultation System.