Snow hinders morning commute in and around Calgary

Recent snowfall made for a slow Monday morning commute on Calgary roads.

The Calgary Police Service confirms 11 crashes were reported between midnight and 8 a.m., including two involving injuries and four hit-and-runs.

With as much as 12 centimetres of snow forecast to fall by Monday evening, city officials say the traffic snarls were related to the timing and intensity of the storm.

"It's really going to depend on how fast that snow falls just what conditions are in the morning," says Tara Norton-Merrin with City of Calgary Roads department

"If it snows just a little bit over each hour and the crews can keep up with it those routes should be okay."

With Calgary dipping to -15 C Sunday night, water main issues were once again popping up.

According to the City of Calgary's website, six water main breaks were reported over the weekend and, as of early Monday morning, five of those remain an issue.

The breaks serve as a reminder to everyone to keep the windows of their homes are fully closed, ensure the temperature is kept at least around 15 C, and check for any possible drafts.

Calgarians can expect temperatures as low as -30 with consideration for the wind chill from Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Over the weekend, strong winds and falling snow lead to closures and pileups on some Alberta roadways, with widespread black ice along the TransCanada Highway to both the east and west of Calgary on Saturday.

Highway 1 was closed Saturday evening near Bassano, and there was a pileup near Red Deer and backups due to crashes near Olds.

The advice is the same every year, but it bears repeating. Slow down, leave lots of space, allow lots of extra time to arrive and be considerate of other drivers who may not be as confident or drive a smaller vehicle.