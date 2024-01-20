SnowDays is back, just in time for some great winter mountain weather

Banff and Lake Louise are ringing in the annual SnowDays Festival this weekend with some great temperatures and fresh powder.

The event draws in thousands of visitors and locals every year to celebrate winter artistry, mountain culture and some wacky Canuck sports.

Skijoring -- a wild event that sees skiers and boarders pulled over jumps by running horses -- took over Banff Avenue Saturday.

And just blocks away, snow sculptures were carved by some of the world's most talented winter artists.

"It's quite a spectacle," Banff & Lake Louise Toruism's Kristina MacDonald said. "Everyone is in the winter spirit. The town has really come to life and it's a vibe."

This year, SnowDays has been extended past its usual two weeks to 17 days.

The skijoring may be done as of Saturday afternoon, but organizers say the fun is far from over.

"It's a great chance for the kids and the kids at heart to come and play," MacDonald added.

This year, one of its most popular events will head to the evening hours. The Ice Magic Competition, which is held at the Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise, will see teams of carvers compete for more than 30 hours.

Down the mountain, Artist David Ducharme tells CTV News he's happy to be in the area.

"(This is) the prime destination of the outdoors," he said. "The amazing setting. The fresh air. It's a really good vibe."

To learn more about SnowDays, visit the Town of Banff's website.