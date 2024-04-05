Snowfall warning dropped for Calgary, snow still impacting travel

Environment and Climate Change Canada's (ECCC) snowfall warning for Calgary may be over, but roads in the area have been impacted by the snow.

Persistent snowfall over the past 24-hours started to accumulate late Thursday and early Friday – creating challenging travel conditions.

According to 511 Alberta, many routes in central and southern Alberta were still showing winter driving conditions as of 8:30 a.m. Friday, due to snow and ice that has accumulated.

Snowfall warning (white) from ECCC is reduced to just the southwest corner of Alberta. (April 5, 2024)As of 9 a.m., areas along the southern Foothills were still showing packed snow on the roadways – including Highway 22 south of Calgary.

In their snowfall warning for Calgary at 4:59 a.m., ECCC reported between 15 to 25 centimetres of snow had fallen over the last 24 hours.

The agency also said a few more snow is expected on Friday morning before the snow tapers off.

That warning was dropped just before 8:30 a.m., Friday, but remained in effect for portions of southern Alberta including Cardston, Stand Off, Fort Macleod and Magrath.

More snow is likely to impact southern Alberta on Saturday – including in Calgary – due to a low complex south of the border that will channel moisture in from the Pacific via Montana.

Daytime highs will remain below seasonal and near freezing Friday and Saturday, with very little sunshine until Sunday, so widespread melting in Calgary will not begin until early next week.

For the latest weather advisories from ECCC click here.

511 Alberta highway conditions can be found here, and click here for the latest on B.C. roads.