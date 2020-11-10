CALGARY -- With accumulations of 10 to 15 centimetres expected, a snowfall warning has been put in place for the Medicine Hat area in southeastern Alberta.

Environment Canada issued the warning just before 2 p.m. Tuesday.

It covers:

"Snowfall is expected to be heaviest in areas over and just to the north of the Cypress Hills. The area of 10-15 cm of snow is expected to stay south and southeast of the city of Medicine Hat," reads the warnings.

"Areas from Medicine Hat and north will see closer to five cm of snow."

Drivers should prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.

Updated road conditions can be found online at 511Alberta.ca.