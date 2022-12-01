Snowfall warning issued for southwest Alta., upward of 25 cm expected near Waterton

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the Crowsnest Pass, Pincher Creek and Waterton Lakes National Park areas as a significant dump of snow is expected throughout Thursday.

According to the warning, the heaviest snowfall will be near Waterton where 15 to 25 centimetres of snow is forecasted throughout the day before tapering off in the evening.

As of Thursday morning, the following areas are under a snowfall warning:

Select areas within the M.D. of Pincher Creek;

M.D. of Ranchland;

Municipality of Crowsnest Pass including the towns of Coleman and Frank;

Piikani Reserve; and,

Waterton Lakes National Park and Blood Reserve 148A.

Highway travel will deteriorate with the rapidly accumulating snow and motorists should prepare to face changing road conditions.

For the latest on weather warnings in the province, visit Public Weather Alerts for Alberta.