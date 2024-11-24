Snowfall warning lifted as threat of more flurries fades from Sunday forecast

The snowfall warning for Calgary has been lifted after a Saturday snowstorm socked the city, and the sun came out while the city dug its way out of some pretty deep drifts.

Sunday morning around 8:30 a.m., Environment and Climate Change Canada was advising that there was a 60 per cent likelihood of more snow falling but by 2 p.m., with blue skies over the city, the likelihood had been cut in half, to 30 per cent.

At 8 a.m., the temperature was -15 with a wind chill of – 22. By 4 p.m. it had dropped a degree, to -16, while the wind chill remained at -22.

City crews were out clearing priority routes throughout Sunday.

"Through the first 18 hours following snowfall end, crews focus our snow response on completing maintenance work, including plowing through lanes and applying materials, on Calgary’s busiest routes (i.e. Crowchild Trail, Memorial Drive, Glenmore Trail)," the city said in a Sunday media release.

"City crews will also focus on clearing pedestrian infrastructure for the next 24 hours, such as pedestrian overpasses, sidewalks next to City-owned properties, designated section of pathways and high priority bus pads.

The city doesn''t anticipate the need to call a snow route parking ban.

Calgary Transit posted on social media Sunday morning that “due to weather conditions, some routes may be running behind schedule or required to detour. Please allow extra time for your commute.”

This is a developing story that will be updated throughout the day.