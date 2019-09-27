CALGARY ­– A snowfall warning was issued early Friday morning for sections of the Bow Valley and Kananaskis Provincial Park as upwards of 30 centimetres of snowfall is expected in the area in the coming days.

Drivers fuelling up at a gas station just west of Calgary are preparing to brace for winter criving conditions.

"We brought some extra clothes, like winter stuff in the back, just in case. We just prepare for the worst. But I'm sure it won't be too bad," said Scott Wenger, bound for British Columbia on a road trip with his father.

"My dad got his snowsuit, winter boots, stuff like that."

Travelers from south of the border say the dip in temperatures is unexpected.

"This is a little early for us," said Gregory Millard, who's driving through from Colorado. The weather warning prompted him to hit the road for Vancouver a day earlier, and he bought brand new winter tires for his vehicle.

"Hope you don't find us stranded on the side of the road, shivering and waiting for the snow to stop."

He says he is not perplexed by Calgary's climate.

"Actually, it's beautiful," he said. "I've been telling my wife we need to come back. I love Calgary."

His son lives in Oregon, so he and his wife decided to make a scenic detour through Canada for their visit.

"We'll be back," he added.

The Alberta Motor Association says driving under snowy weather conditions requires extra preparedness.

"Make sure your car is road-worthy. Check your tire conditions, tire inflation. Make sure your fluids are up, especially your washer fluid," said Wayne McLachlan, chief instructor, driver education for southern Alberta.

"Start mentally adapting to the fact the road conditions are changing."

As of Friday afternoon, Environment Canada issued winter storm warnings for the following areas within Alberta:

Cardston

Fort Macleod

Magrath

Crowsnest Pass

Pincher Creek

Waterton Lakes National Park

Kananaskis

Canmore

Okotoks

High River

Claresholm

According to Environment Canada, snowfall will begin Friday evening and continue throughout the weekend. The overnight snowfall into Saturday morning in the region could reach 10 centimetres and there is the potential for upwards of 30 centimetres of total snowfall by Monday morning.

Motorists are encouraged to postpone non-essential travel in the region until conditions improve.

Snowfall warnings have also been issued for:

Special weather statements, including frost advisories, are also in effect for Calgary, some of the mountain parks and several other communities throughout the province of Alberta from as far north as High Level to Milk River in the south.

Poor driving conditions are expected in southwest Alberta this weekend and drivers are encouraged to review highway conditions before heading out.

