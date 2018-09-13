The mountain parks west of Calgary will see some snow on Thursday and snowfall warnings have been issued for Banff and Jasper National parks.

Environment Canada says total accumulation in those areas could be between 10 and 15 cm before the end of the day.

The majority of the snow will fall at the higher elevations and officials say drivers should be prepared for changing conditions, especially if travelling on the Icefields Parkway.

CTV Calgary meteorologist Kevin Stanfield says the snow is coming down in Canmore and that it has the potential to blow into the Cochrane area.

According to AMA Road Reports, the Trans-Canada Highway, west of the city, is bare but wet.

For the latest road conditions in Alberta click HERE.