Snowy conditions in Calgary create slippery roads on Thursday

Calgarians woke up to more snow on Thursday, part of a system of weather that's expected to continue until at least Saturday.

In a morning news release, the City of Calgary said drivers will need to prepare themselves for a slow commute and leave a lot of extra time to get where they need to go.

"Motorists are reminded to monitor changing weather conditions – snow covered roads, ice and visibility can be a factor in your commute. Prepare yourself before you head out, leave plenty of time to get to where you need to go and adapt to the changing weather. Stay safe out there!" said Chris McGeachy mobility spokesperson for the City of Calgary.

The City of Calgary's sanders and plows have been going since the snow started falling heavily in many areas, focusing first on Priority 1 routes like Glenmore and Crowchild Trail.

More snowfall is expected over the next few days, the city said.

McGeachy said anyone using Calgary Transit is encouraged to go online to check for any changes to routes and consult the city's winter travel guide.

"No matter your mode of travel, prepare for the trip: plan your route, leave plenty of time for travel and ensure you are properly outfitted for the winter weather," he said.

Calgary police has not released any information about crashes this morning.

According to the Alberta Motor Association, wait times for tow service are averaging 12 hours while the wait for a battery boost is about four hours.