'So we could live here forever': Demand up for home elevators in Calgary

Our aging population has sparked a rising trend in Calgary homes: more people are adding elevators to houses.

"We've tripled in growth in the last two years," said Chris McClary, vice-president of ElPro Elevators and Lifts.

"For the fiscal year of 2025, we have about 380 installations to do."

McClary says it is both homeowners and builders choosing to add elevators to houses.

Installing a basic model starts around $35,000 and it's usually a few hundred dollars a year to service.

McClary says it's not just a luxury item anymore and the increase of infill lots with tall, skinny homes and post-pandemic priorities are reasons why demand is up.

"Since COVID, there's more people that aren't wealthy getting them, too, so then they can age-in-place."

After spending two decades in a home they love, Gary Agnew and his wife Debra started thinking about the future and decided to add an elevator.

"About five years ago, we made a conscious decision whether to leave this beautiful home we have or build an elevator, so we could live here forever," Gary Agnew said.

He says his home already had space for one and adding the three-level elevator with a phone inside cost about $65,000.

Accessibility companies say more people are considering home elevators even though they are pricier than other ways of managing mobility concerns.

"Using a stairlift, that's going to require a lot of transfers, it's going to require a lot of strength or it's going to require a caregiver in the home to help you do that, whereas an elevator provides more of an independent and long-term solution," said Griffin Simony, co-owner of Shift Accessibility.

Realtors say it's not just elevators but main-floor master bedrooms, wide halls, and seamless floors as well as space that could one day be converted into an elevator that are often top of mind.

"If somebody wants to be in this home long-term and their needs change, this house can easily change with them and I think that's the biggest trend," said Marti Bogue, Realtor and founder of Adaptable Living.

Bogue says many features can be easily added during the renovation or design phase of a home.

"Accessible homes do not need to be more expensive. Things like wider doorways (and) no-threshold floors are just a design aspect and not something that's going to add a lot of cost," she said.

Simony said the goal is blending accessibility, design, functionality and quality, so it does not feel like a medical facility.

"It doesn't feel like you've brought the institution home. It just feels like you're home," Simony said.

Agnew hopes the proactive change of adding an elevator even though mobility is not an issue for him now means he can always live in his home.

"Rather than being forced to make a decision and react to conditions," he said.