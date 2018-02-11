A national grocery store chain says it has dropped its sponsorship of a Western Canadian health and wellness expo because of its connection to a former Southern Alberta man convicted of killing his son.

David Stephan was listed as a speaker at the Health and Wellness Expos of Canada, an event that brings together companies, groups and individuals who promote health and wellness products.

Sobeys, one of the sponsors of the event, said that it was dropping its support of the show because of the listing of Stephan as a keynote speaker.

The expo website says Stephan works for a "research-based" organization that offers "nutrient supplementation" in an effort to improve brain and thyroid function naturally.

In an emailed statement, Sobeys said:

Sobeys has withdrawn its sponsorship from Health and Wellness Expos of Canada and will not be associated with future events. Supporting the wellbeing of Canadians is central to our purpose as a Company. We entered a sponsorship with the best intention of advancing our focus on eating well, but cannot support the choice that Health and Wellness Expos of Canada has made on the selection of David Stephan as keynote speaker. We are conducting a review of our processes and governance on these types of sponsorships.

In 2016, David Stephan and his wife Collet were both found guilty of failing to provide the necessaries of life for their son Ezekiel, who died in 2012 from complications that arose from bacterial meningitis.

During the trial, the court heard that they treated the 19-month-old with natural remedies that included garlic, horseradish and onion instead of taking him to see a doctor.

Ezekiel was eventually taken to the Alberta Children’s Hospital in Calgary where he later died.

David was sentenced to four months in jail while Collet was sentenced to three months’ house arrest in connection with the boy’s death.

Their sentences were stayed, pending a ruling from the Supreme Court of Canada scheduled in May.

According to the expo website, Stephan has already been removed as a speaker from the Calgary, Edmonton and Winnipeg shows.

Stephan recently spoke at another health expo in Calgary and Vancouver.

(With files from the Canadian Press)