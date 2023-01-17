Some Calgarians still feel pinch of high food prices even as inflation rate eases
Canada’s annual inflation rate slowed last month but Calgarians are still feeling the pinch as food prices continue to soar.
Trips to the grocery store have brought more stress than success for Rachael Hodgson these past few months.
“It’s just been a struggle,” she told CTV News from the parking lot of Merv’s No Frills in Forest Lawn.
With her child’s daycare, rent and food, Hodgson says there are some items she just can’t afford.
“Milk, certain meats. We went vegetarian because meat is very expensive,” she said.
“I do use the food bank when I can, so that helps a great deal.”
Donna Miller says she also isn’t buying as much as she typically does.
“You’re scared to even go shopping. You can’t get out of here under $100,” she said.
“For seniors, we can’t afford it. We only get so much a month.”
According to Statistics Canada’s latest consumer price index released on Tuesday, the country’s annual inflation rate slowed to 6.3 per cent in December.
Alberta is below the national average at six per cent, while Calgary is even higher at 6.6 per cent.
“Even though they are different, the overall situation is the same. Inflation rates are too high, whether it’s Calgary, Alberta or nationally, and we need to see them come down,” said Robert Roach, deputy chief economist at ATB Financial.
Annual inflation reached a high of 8.1 per cent in June and has been slowly decelerating since.
However, Roach says consumers still aren’t seeing a big difference on the ground.
“Unfortunately, it’s going to take a long time, really the rest of 2023, before we get closer to the target rate of two per cent, which is where we really want to see inflation get to,” he said.
December’s deceleration was partly thanks to gas prices dropping 13.1 per cent from November.
However, food costs remained high, with everything from baked goods to coffee and tea and fresh vegetables up at least 13 per cent.
Calgary Meals on Wheels, which delivers fresh meals to people in the community and to schools, is helping those struggling with rising costs.
“Nutrition, of course, is fundamental to our health and well-being. And it’s often the first thing that we see start to slip when we’re facing challenging times,” said Christine Hentschel, program manger.
“We’re able to provide a sliding fee scale to hopefully fit within everybody’s budget and that way we can keep meals, and healthy meals, affordable.”
Hentschel says they, too, are struggling with high food and gas prices, but are trying not to pass on any inflationary costs to their clients.
“When your organization relies on volunteer efforts to deliver 60 routes every weekday, we understand that our volunteers are also facing some of the same pressures the general community is, so we’re always looking for more volunteers,” she said.
Last month, the Bank of Canada signalled a willingness to press pause on its aggressive rate-hiking system, but most commercial banks expect the central bank to raise its key interest rate by 0.25 per cent next week.
That would bring its key interest rate to 4.5 per cent — the highest it’s been since 2007.
Hodgson is hopeful things will turn around soon.
“It’s very emotional and I can just imagine how it is for other families,” she said.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Just unacceptable': Air Canada forgets passenger's customized wheelchair in Toronto
An Ontario man is struggling to get around while on vacation in Chile after Air Canada forgot his customized wheelchair in Toronto.
Polar vortex brings Mars-like cold to Russia, could hit Canada next: meteorologists
The polar vortex hovering over Siberia has generated the coldest temperature on Earth so far this year, and according to meteorologists, it could be headed to Canada next.
171 anomalies discovered at former residential school site in Northern Ontario
A First Nation located in Kenora, Ont. says it has discovered anomalies on the grounds of a former residential school.
Canada performing more organ transplants from MAID donors than any country in the world
A growing number of patients who request medical assistance in dying are asking to donate their organs for transplant, says an international review that found that Canada is performing the most organ transplants from MAID patients among the countries that offer this practice.
Police search for answers at 'vast' Quebec explosion site where three found dead
The investigation into the causes of a fatal blast at a propane company north of Montreal could be long and complex, police said Tuesday after three bodies were found at the site.
With new alcohol consumption guidelines, here's why experts say standard drink labelling is key
Following the release of new alcohol consumption guidelines by the Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction on Tuesday, health experts say mandatory labelling on alcoholic beverages plays a key role in raising awareness around the negative health impacts of drinking alcohol.
BREAKING | Crash on B.C. highway leaves 3 dead, including newborn baby
Mounties are investigating a tragic crash in southeastern B.C. that left three people dead on Monday afternoon, including a newborn baby.
World's oldest person, French nun Sister Andre, dies at 118: retirement home
French nun Sister Andre, the world's oldest person, passed away at 118 in France, her retirement home told Reuters on Tuesday.
Jury selected for Elon Musk trial about Tesla buyout tweets
A nine-person jury was seated Tuesday to hear a trial that will determine whether Tesla CEO Elon Musk cheated investors by asserting in 2018 tweets that he had lined up financing to take the electric automaker private.
Edmonton
-
Smith says oil and gas jobs aren't going anywhere as she slams federal 'just transition'
Alberta's premier insists she is willing to work with Ottawa on trying to reduce carbon emissions but vows to "fight" the prime minister on controversial legislation dubbed "just transition."
-
Former educational assistant facing sexual assault, luring charges in northern Alberta
A 21-year-old woman who recently worked at a school in Hythe, Alta., has been charged with several sex offences and police believe there may be more victims yet to come forward.
-
'Giving back is healing': Edmonton girl fights brain cancer and raises money for Ben Stelter Fund
Cecily Eklund likes to help people, and she's using her experiences as a kid with cancer to raise money for other families in the same situation.
Vancouver
-
3 men accused of running drug 'super lab' wanted by B.C. RCMP
Millions of doses of potentially lethal fentanyl won’t be hitting the streets after a drug "super lab" in Abbotsford was dismantled by RCMP during a complex investigation. But now police are looking for three men charged in connection with the operation.
-
'Thank you for not giving up': Council unanimously supports $2.16M draft plan to uplift Chinatown
Help is on the way for Vancouver’s Chinatown after city council approved a $2.16-million action plan to revitalize the neighbourhood.
-
UBC officials respond to Turpel-Lafond controversy in letter to community
After months of relative silence, leaders at the University of British Columbia have issued a lengthy public statement about the controversy surrounding Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia premier meets with health leaders over province's stressed system
Nova Scotia's premier says he agrees that work is needed to restore trust in the province's health-care system.
-
Court hears that alleged jail assault ringleader had strong influence on N.S. inmates
A man accused of leading a brutal Halifax jail assault in 2019 had allegedly boasted that he could set off a jailhouse riot with a single phone call, a court heard Tuesday.
-
'Get this fixed': N.S. premier's message to health-care partners with system under strain
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston and his health minister met with medical leaders Tuesday afternoon to tackle the multitude of problems plaguing the health-care system.
Vancouver Island
-
Manslaughter charge laid in death of Nanaimo woman
A 38-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter in the death of 27-year-old Amy Watts, whose body was found in a wooded area in downtown Nanaimo, B.C., in June 2021.
-
Turpel-Lafond returns honorary doctorate to Vancouver Island University
Mary-Ellen Turpel-Lafond, a celebrated lawyer who served as B.C.'s first representative for children and youth and who was selected as an independent investigator into anti-Indigenous racism in the province's health-care system, has returned her honorary doctorate to Vancouver Island University.
-
Rare video captures birth of elephant seal near Victoria
A nature photographer and volunteer at a marine ecological reserve near Victoria has captured video of the moment a northern elephant seal was born off Vancouver Island.
Toronto
-
New Omicron subvariant expected to become dominant in Ontario as cases rise
Cases of a new, highly-transmissible Omicron subvariant have risen in Ontario, and the former head of the province’s science table said it will become the next dominant COVID-19 strain.
-
New tricks leading to alarming rate of car thefts. This is how to protect yourself
New tech tricks are allowing thieves to steal cars in Toronto at an alarming rate with at least 32 cars stolen per day since the start of 2023.
-
'We are taking this incident very seriously': Student brings replica toy gun to Toronto school
A student brought a replica toy gun to a school in Etobicoke on Tuesday, officials said.
Montreal
-
Quebec appoints mediator at Montreal hospital after nurses threaten to quit en masse
Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube is appointing an outside mediator to resolve the nursing crisis unfolding at the emergency room of a Montreal hospital. About 100 nurses at the Maisonneuve-Rosemont Hospital in Montreal are threatening to quit.
-
New York woman kidnapped and smuggled into Quebec in 2020 testifies about ordeal
A woman from Upstate New York who was kidnapped and held in a Quebec cottage for two days says she still lives with the consequences of the September 2020 event.
-
Elite skiers from Chelsea, Que. get skis after four-day wait ahead of major competition
A team of young elite skiers from Chelsea, Que. says their equipment has now arrived, four days after their flight to B.C. It comes just in time for a major competition.
Ottawa
-
Elite skiers from Chelsea, Que. get skis after four-day wait ahead of major competition
A team of young elite skiers from Chelsea, Que. says their equipment has now arrived, four days after their flight to B.C. It comes just in time for a major competition.
-
Fear of upselling as some surgeries move to for-profit clinics in Ontario
As the Ford government allows thousands of backlogged surgeries to take place at private clinics, there are concerns patients could be paying for more than they need.
-
Ukrainian refugee sees hockey dream come true as he skates with Ottawa 67's
A lifetime dream came true for a Ukrainian refugee in Ottawa as he laced up to skate with a local hockey team.
Kitchener
-
Man and woman charged with murder in OPP constable's death appear in court
Bail hearings for the man and woman charged with murder in the death of an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) constable have been adjourned to next month.
-
Two adults, three children transported to hospital after Norfolk County crash
A single-vehicle crash in Norfolk County has sent five people to hospital, including a four-year-old who police say is suffering from serious life-threatening injuries.
-
Logs scattered after tractor-trailer overturns in Wellington County
A serious crash involving a tractor-trailer hauling a load of logs has closed an intersection in Wellington County just southwest of Arthur.
Saskatoon
-
-
Man dead following officer-involved shooting in Prince Albert, Sask.
A man is dead following a shooting involving police in Prince Albert.
-
'We have to have a plan now': City eyeing new tax to pay for residential snow
City councillors are endorsing the administration's plan to pay back up to $20 million of snow removal costs with a new tax levy.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Body of missing Sudbury snowmobiler recovered from lake
An underwater search and recovery unit has recovered the body of a missing snowmobiler in Estaire, south of Sudbury, on Tuesday.
-
Sudbury heart surgeon loses bid to have hospital privileges restored
A prominent heart surgeon in Sudbury who brought a less invasive operating method to the north has lost his latest court battle to have his hospital privileges restored at Health Sciences North.
-
Police confirm human remains belong to missing Kirkland Lake woman
Ontario Provincial Police confirmed Tuesday that human remains found Oct. 29, 2022, belong to Ashley Lafrance.
Winnipeg
-
'Makes me very angry': Winnipegger frustrated after pharmacy system failure
A Winnipeg woman says a system crash at Shoppers Drug Mart has left her without her pain medication for two days.
-
'It's going to cost you more': The impact of 'shelflation' on your groceries
With the price of food continuing to be high due to inflation, experts are concerned that it is creating a state of 'shelflation.'
-
'We have to change this': Winnipeg family to stay in Manitoba amid healthcare frustrations
A Winnipeg man who had planned to move out of Manitoba in search of better healthcare for his wife says they will stay in the province, at least for now.
Regina
-
Sunwing cancelling majority of remaining winter flights from Regina
Sunwing has cancelled the majority of its flights out of Regina for the remainder of the winter travel season.
-
Total of 7 people charged in string of break-ins surrounding Regina: RCMP
An ongoing investigation into a wave of break-ins surrounding Regina led to RCMP charging seven people.
-
Head-on collision in east Regina results in one arrest: Police
A Regina man was charged following a head-on collision that ended with multiple injuries.