    Southcentre Mall in Calgary hosts Sensory Halloween, giving kids a real treat

    Sensory sensitive children got to enjoy a special Sensory Halloween at Southcentre Mall in Calgary Sunday
    Southcentre Mall threw open its doors early Sunday to offer a sensory-friendly Halloween event for children with special needs.

    The mall has been partnering with Autism Calgary since 2014 to offer sensory-friendly seasonal events.

    Tracy Mendoza, the organization’s community and events coordinator, expressed gratitude to Southcentre Mall. The mall dimmed the lights, turned off its music and welcomed families to visit prior to regular mall business hours Sunday.

    The mall has also hosted sensory-sensitive kids at Christmas and Easter.

    “All of our sensory events with Southcentre Mall are time-slotted so they get to come in and have a good experience before moving to the next station,” said Mendoza. “There’s five stations in total here at the mall, all on the lower level where they get to play a game, and then a trick or a treat.

    “Autism Calgary is very grateful for any communities or organizations that welcome us in and help our kiddos have a great experience and we’re really grateful for that, especially Southcentre Mall," Mendoza added.

    “Today is all about helping those with sensory sensitivities no matter what your age,” she said. “It’s not just autism, but it is very prevalent in autism so those with sensory sensitivities get to experience Halloween and trick or treating without the challenges that you would experience in the mall at a regular hour, or even on the street, in a community, (or) going door to door.”

    With files from CTV's Tyson Fedor

