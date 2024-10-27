Southcentre Mall in Calgary hosts Sensory Halloween, giving kids a real treat
Southcentre Mall threw open its doors early Sunday to offer a sensory-friendly Halloween event for children with special needs.
The mall has been partnering with Autism Calgary since 2014 to offer sensory-friendly seasonal events.
Tracy Mendoza, the organization’s community and events coordinator, expressed gratitude to Southcentre Mall. The mall dimmed the lights, turned off its music and welcomed families to visit prior to regular mall business hours Sunday.
The mall has also hosted sensory-sensitive kids at Christmas and Easter.
“All of our sensory events with Southcentre Mall are time-slotted so they get to come in and have a good experience before moving to the next station,” said Mendoza. “There’s five stations in total here at the mall, all on the lower level where they get to play a game, and then a trick or a treat.
“Autism Calgary is very grateful for any communities or organizations that welcome us in and help our kiddos have a great experience and we’re really grateful for that, especially Southcentre Mall," Mendoza added.
“Today is all about helping those with sensory sensitivities no matter what your age,” she said. “It’s not just autism, but it is very prevalent in autism so those with sensory sensitivities get to experience Halloween and trick or treating without the challenges that you would experience in the mall at a regular hour, or even on the street, in a community, (or) going door to door.”
With files from CTV's Tyson Fedor
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
B.C. election results: Mail-in ballots favouring NDP as recounts begin in 2 ridings
Recounts began Sunday afternoon in two ridings where candidates were separated by fewer than 100 votes following the initial count in the B.C. election.
Another bumpy week ahead as Trudeau faces deadlines from Liberal MPs, Bloc
Another week, another raft of imminent challenges to Justin Trudeau's leadership of both the country and the Liberal Party.
Here's when you need to change your clock back
Millions of Canadians will notice their clocks turn back by one hour on Nov. 3, marking the end of daylight saving time this year.
New polls show Sask. NDP leading over Sask. Party ahead of election day
A pair of new pre-election polls indicate that the Saskatchewan NDP has a slight lead ahead of election day.
17-year-old charged for driving 188 km/h on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa
A 17-year-old Ottawa driver was caught speeding nearly 90 km/h over the speed limit on Highway 417.
Timothee Chalamet crashes his own lookalike contest after police shut down crowded event
Actor Timothee Chalamet made a surprise appearance at his own look-alike contest in Lower Manhattan on Sunday, a well-attended event that drew an order to disperse from police and at least one arrest.
He lost a finger and survived a kidnapping. Then, this climber took on a 9,000-foot 'death-trap'
With jaw-dropping big wall ascents and a life packed with adrenaline and adventure, climber Tommy Caldwell has had a career worthy of – and captured by – a feature film.
How to make sure your used clothes go to the right place – and not to organized crime
Giving away used clothes for a second life feels like an act of charity – and it often is. But it’s become more complicated. A W5 investigation has discovered allegations that organized crime players are muscling in on charities to access their donation bins.
Nova Scotia Calls General Election for Nov. 26
With a provincial election announcement expected Sunday, Nova Scotia’s political party leaders have announced events.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
Woman dead after being hit by Jeep at north-central Edmonton intersection
A pedestrian is dead after she was hit by a vehicle early Sunday morning in north-central Edmonton.
-
Pickard to start in goal as Oilers visit Red Wings
The Edmonton Oilers are starting their backup goalie Sunday in the first of back-to-back road games for the National Hockey League (NHL) club.
-
Here's when you need to change your clock back
Millions of Canadians will notice their clocks turn back by one hour on Nov. 3, marking the end of daylight saving time this year.
Lethbridge
-
City of Lethbridge reaches tentative agreement with 900 CUPE employees on new deal
A tentative agreement has been reached between the City of Lethbridge and more than 900 employees belonging to CUPE Local 70.
-
Hurricanes lose third road game in a row, dropping 4-1 decision to Broncos in Swift Current
The Hurricanes will be happy to be back home in Lethbridge Saturday night after losing their third in a row on the road Friday night, a 4-1 decision to the Broncos in Swift Current.
-
City of Lethbridge and local post-secondaries discuss how to keep graduates in the city
About 15,000 students are enrolled at Lethbridge’s post-secondary schools, and now the city is working with those schools to try to find ways to get them s to stick around a while.
Vancouver
-
1 seriously injured in Vancouver stabbing
One person has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries following a stabbing in East Vancouver Sunday.
-
Mudslide closes highway in Bellingham, Wash.
A massive mudslide closed the freeway south of the Canada-U.S. border in Bellingham, Wash. Sunday.
-
B.C. election results: Mail-in ballots favouring NDP as recounts begin in 2 ridings
Recounts began Sunday afternoon in two ridings where candidates were separated by fewer than 100 votes following the initial count in the B.C. election.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. election results: Mail-in ballots favouring NDP as recounts begin in 2 ridings
Recounts began Sunday afternoon in two ridings where candidates were separated by fewer than 100 votes following the initial count in the B.C. election.
-
Tempers flare at B.C. ferry terminal as 'assured loading' customers bypass standby crowd
There were tense moments at a ferry terminal outside Victoria, B.C., on Friday after the lion’s share of standby spots on an early sailing were claimed by “assured loading” passengers – leaving regular customers who had been waiting for hours out of luck.
-
Island's first trauma-informed, Indigenous-specific child-care centre opens in Colwood
Hulitan Early Years Centre is a brand new, 48-seat childhood learning centre in Colwood. It was built to support Indigenous children throughout the capital region.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon fire department investigating major house fire
Saskatoon fire crews responded to a major house fire on the 400 block of 24th Street West on Friday evening.
-
New polls show Sask. NDP leading over Sask. Party ahead of election day
A pair of new pre-election polls indicate that the Saskatchewan NDP has a slight lead ahead of election day.
-
Police warn of lottery phone scam in Saskatoon
The Saskatoon Police Service is cautioning residents about a phone scam involving fraudulent lottery claims.
Regina
-
New polls show Sask. NDP leading over Sask. Party ahead of election day
A pair of new pre-election polls indicate that the Saskatchewan NDP has a slight lead ahead of election day.
-
No injuries reported in North Central house fire
No injuries have been reported in connection to a house fire in Regina’s North Central neighbourhood Saturday evening.
-
Roughriders fall to Stampeders 27-12 in final regular season game
The Calgary Stampeders picked up their first road victory of the season Saturday, defeating the Saskatchewan Roughriders 27-12 in the final regular-season game of the year.
Toronto
-
Ontario government moves to extend 5.7 cent gas tax cut to June 2025
Ontario is moving to extend a 5.7-cent cut to the provincial gas tax until next summer.
-
More Torontonians can get the new COVID-19 vaccine on Monday. Here's what you need to know
More Torontonians will be able to get their doses of a new COVID-19 vaccine on Monday. Here's what to know.
-
Anand asks Ontario counterpart for a meeting to discuss growing problem of fraudulent car registrations
Federal Transport Minister Anita Anand is requesting a meeting with her provincial counterpart to tackle the rising issue of re-Vinning and fraudulent vehicle registrations.
Montreal
-
-
Synthetic drug potency increases, raising overdose risks for youth
As synthetic drugs grow stronger, experts warn that overdoses pose an even greater threat, particularly to young people. Dr. Nicholas Chadi, a pediatrician at Sainte-Justine Hospital, is sounding the alarm about the rising dangers of these substances.
-
Unlocking the black box of early human development without an egg, sperm, or womb
Stem cell biologist Jacob Hanna has received a lot of worldwide attention since his team at the Weizmann Institute of Science in Israel created a synthetic human embryo.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia Calls General Election for Nov. 26
With a provincial election announcement expected Sunday, Nova Scotia’s political party leaders have announced events.
-
Water Service disrupted for repair in Halifax
Water service is temporarily shut down near 6135 Almon Street in Halifax.
-
Nova Scotia RCMP investigating fatal crash
Queen’s District RCMP in Nova Scotia is investigating a single-vehicle fatal collision that occurred Saturday on Highway 103 in Port Mouton, N.S.
Winnipeg
-
-
Winnipeg police search for suspect after machete attack
Winnipeg police are looking for a suspect after they say a man was attacked by someone with a machete early Friday morning.
-
Some say it's time for Canada to criminalize residential school denialism
An estimated 6,000 children died in residential schools, though experts say the actual number could be much higher.
Ottawa
-
Here's how you can watch CTV News at Six on Sundays during the NFL season
With CTV broadcasting NFL football games on Sundays this season, CTV News at Six will be broadcasting live on our website and the CTV News App.
-
Taylor Swift tickets being auctioned off to help fund for Ottawa boy with rare disease
Last year, seven-year-old Jack was diagnosed with hereditary spastic paraplegia type four (SPG4), a disease that affects less than 0.01 per cent of the population.
-
17-year-old charged for driving 188 km/h on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa
A 17-year-old Ottawa driver was caught speeding nearly 90 km/h over the speed limit on Highway 417.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford to visit Sudbury on Monday
Ontario Premier Doug Ford will be in Sudbury on Monday, his office says.
-
Here's when you need to change your clock back
Millions of Canadians will notice their clocks turn back by one hour on Nov. 3, marking the end of daylight saving time this year.
-
Trump refers to CNN's Anderson Cooper by a woman's first name
Former U.S. president Donald Trump has repeatedly referred to CNN anchor Anderson Cooper with a woman's first name in recent days as the Republican presidential nominee focuses his closing message on a hypermasculine appeal to men.
Barrie
-
Ontario man tells police he harmed two family members, three found dead
Huntsville OPP and the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) are conducting a homicide investigation after three individuals were found dead in a Huntsville neighbourhood Friday evening.
-
Around $10K stolen from jewelry store in alleged break and enter
Bracebridge OPP are searching for two suspects who allegedly broke into a Gravenhurst jewelry store early Saturday morning.
-
Driver charged after striking OPP cruiser
A man was charged after allegedly crashing into a parked OPP cruiser in Tay Township early Sunday morning.
Kitchener
-
Halloween dress up golf event at Merry-Hill Golf Club
Ghosts and ghouls put their golfing skills to the test at Merry-Hill Golf Club’s annual Scary-Hill event on Sunday.
-
Police investigating after Guelph home invasion
Police are investigating after a Guelph home was broken into early Saturday morning.
-
Girls and non-binary youth explore the engineering field at Conestoga College’s GO ENG Girl
Middle school and high school aged students learn about the possibilities of engineering at the Go ENG Girl event at Conestoga College on Saturday.
London
-
Hollywood star Victor Garber gets emotional after surprise meeting his former teacher in London, Ont.
Victor Garber got teary-eyed when he walked into a brunch in his honour Sunday in London, Ont.
-
Norwich retirement home announces closure
Trillium Care in Norwich, Ont. has announced they will be closing their facilities, citing “an emergency lack of financial resources necessary to sustain daily operations.”
-
As two roundabouts open in St. Thomas, one main intersection set to close for construction
Two new interchanges have opened in St. Thomas, Ont. but one main artery is set to close Monday for construction.
Windsor
-
One suspect arrested for armed robbery, Windsor police still seek three others
One suspect has been arrested after an armed robbery took place in Windsor.
-
Robbery by the railroad ends with arrest for Chatham man
Police have charged a man with robbery after an incident Saturday afternoon in Chatham.
-
Donations diverted from landfill at 2nd annual Green Expo
Donated and reusable household items piled up in trucks outside the Windsor Family Credit Union Centre Saturday afternoon in an effort to divert goods from the landfill.