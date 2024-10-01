CALGARY
Calgary

    • Southeast Calgary business damaged in early morning fire

    Fire crews attended a blaze inside a dumpster on Fisher Road S.E. on Oct. 1, 2024. The cause is under investigation. Fire crews attended a blaze inside a dumpster on Fisher Road S.E. on Oct. 1, 2024. The cause is under investigation.
    A southeast Calgary business was damaged on Tuesday in an early morning fire.

    At 3:30 a.m., Calgary firefighters were called to a building on Fisher Road S.E. after a fire was discovered in a dumpster.

    Officials say the flames spread to a single-storey commercial building, damaging the wall and its roof.

    No one was inside the building at the time and no one was injured.

    The cause is under investigation.

