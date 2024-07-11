Southern Alberta, East Kootenay fire risk grows to extreme as hot temperatures continue

LETHBRIDGE, ALTA. -

As southern Alberta and the East Kootenay of British Columbia continue to see temperatures in the low-to-mid-30s, the risk of wildfires is continuing to grow.

“With the hot, dry temperatures that we are seeing, there is an increased chance that fires can start,” said Christina Carbrey, protective services manager with the Regional District of East Kootenay (RDEK).

Above normal heat has dried out moisture in the ground, elevating the fire risk in some parts of southern Alberta and the East Kootenay to extreme.

“It doesn't take a lot to cause a small spark,” said Troy Hicks, chief fire marshal with Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services (LFES).

With the increased risk, the City of Lethbridge has implemented a fire ban in the river bottom.

“If you are smoking cigarettes, just dispose of them properly, that is one of the main fire causes we get down in the river bottom,” Hicks said.

A fire ban is also in place for Alberta’s forest protection area – including the Crowsnest Pass.

On Wednesday, Alberta Wildfire said more than 135 wildfires have started since July 1.

“The extreme heat is making for extreme fire behaviour on a lot of our wildfires that are burning in northern Alberta,” said Melissa Story with Alberta Wildfire.

“It means that fires are spreading very quickly and moving very quickly.”

It’s a similar story in B.C. where at least 85 wildfires are currently active in the province.

As a result, a campfire ban will go into effect at noon Friday to help prevent human-caused wildfires.

“We’re on day seven of a prolonged heat wave here (and) are already reaching their maximum dryness so they're very susceptible to ignition right now,” said Sarah Budd with BC Wildfire.

The Cranbrook area is under an extreme fire rating.

The RDEK encourages residents to “fire smart” their property and be on alert.

“House fires that start from a wildfire or forest fire situation don't typically come from a wall of fire coming at you, it's the embers,” Carbrey explained.

“So, if you have a bunch of piles of flammable materials, wood piles, straw mats, all sorts of different things, right up against that's going to put you at a greater risk of your house catching fire.”

With no rain in the forecast and temperatures expected to hover around 30 degrees, officials say the risk is only going to rise.

“The numbers are just going to get more and higher, the risk is going to be that much greater,” Hicks said.

Fire restrictions have been put in place for Lethbridge County and the M.D. of Willow Creek and M.D. of Pincher Creek.