Southern Alberta first responders give back and face off for 'Sirens for Life'

LETHBRIDGE -

Emergency service workers in southern Alberta are answering the call to help save lives as part of this year's "Sirens for Life" challenge by donating blood and plasma.

Lethbridge’s police and departments, as well as Coaldale and Taber’s fire crews, are taking part in the friendly competition to see who can bring in the most blood and plasma donations this February.

"This is a product that we have in our body that's easily replaceable," said Lethbridge’s chief of police, Shahin Mehdizadeh.

"So for us to kind of contribute in hopes of saving somebody's life, you can't put a value on that."

The campaign goal is to collect 200 donations and bring in 100 new donors.

Sirens for Life was created to inspire others to become blood and plasma donors and residents can come and donate toward any of the teams.

"You can pick a team to be supportive of, so you don't have to be a police officer to be on the police partner for life team," said Brenna Scott, the Lethbridge Plasma Donor Centre’s business development manager.

"So, we're hoping to get some community members involved in those teams as well."

Mehdizadeh, along with Taber’s fire chief, Steve Munshaw, say there's nothing better than a face-off between friends that will help save lives.

"Friendly competition really builds morale and supports the community," Munshaw told CTV News.

"This is one of those great ways to kick off and help other people as we continue to do that every day in our work."

"Competition is always good," said Mehdizadeh.

"These are healthy competitions, but I also have the attitude that we don't need to wait for a competition to go and do this."

In addition, Lethbridge and Coaldale's mayors were also down to show their support.

"Currently, the need for plasma in Canada is four times more than what's currently being donated and I think it's important for all of us to do our part," said Coaldale Mayor Jack Van Rijn.

"To be able to have these first responders out and giving back to the community is great and we encourage everyone to come in here and be part of the Sirens for Life," added Lethbridge Mayor Blaine Hyggen.

This was the second Sirens for Life campaign the Lethbridge Plasma Donor Centre has run, with the first happening last summer.

Calgary, Edmonton and Red Deer held their Sirens for Life challenges in January.

To register, you can contact Canadian Blood Services.