Southern Alberta man sentenced in 2021 killing
A southern Alberta man has been sentenced to five-and-a-half years, less time served, in connection with a fatal attack on Linden Grier more than three years ago.
Cullen Tailfeathers, a member of Alberta's Kainai Nation, was found guilty of manslaughter on May 2, 2024.
The court said Grier's death was the result of a heated dispute between the accused and his ex-partner Chantelle English.
On May 24, 2021, Tailfeathers discovered a series of messages sent to him by English the day before that the court said were sent for the express purpose to "hurt him like he hurt her."
"She sent various disparaging and angry texts to Mr. Tailfeathers, she crafted various posts on different social media platforms, and she invited her friend, Linden Grier, to come to her home to drink alcohol with her," Justice K.R. Ailsby wrote in her reasons dated Nov. 27.
"Mr. Grier accepted her invitation and came to her home."
Ailsby said when Tailfeathers discovered the messages, he drove from his parents' home in Cardston to the former home he shared with English in Fort Macleod. During that time, Ailsby said Tailfeathers sent messages to English, but received no response.
"In these texts, Mr. Tailfeathers very clearly communicated his plans. He was coming to the home of Ms. English to confront and fight Mr. Grier," she wrote.
"At trial, Ms. English testified that she did not ever see those texts and she had no idea Mr. Tailfeathers was on his way to her home."
Upon arrival, Tailfeathers immediately entered the home, going down to the basement "where he confronted a grossly intoxicated and unexpecting Mr. Grier."
"Mr. Tailfeathers immediately attacked him," Ailsby said.
"He first punched Mr. Grier in the head, and then continued to administer multiple powerful lethal blows to Mr. Grier’s upper body and head. Mr. Grier was defenseless in this attack and never fought back."
During the course of the attack, which took place close to the downstairs bathroom, Grier fell back onto a toilet and struck his head on the lid of the tank.
Once Grier was on the floor, Ailsby said Tailfeathers stopped hitting him, going back to the main room to smash Grier's phone. This done, he left the home.
English then intervened and called 911 and tried to help Grier, who ultimately died.
Attack was domestic violence: judge
Following the attack, Tailfeathers sent a number of texts to English, trying to place the blame of the attack on her for her previous actions the day before.
"'I told you what I was going to do, but you kept ignoring me.' He then justified his actions by texting, 'Don't act like you wouldn't do the same if I brought a girl there and slept with her.'
"Mr. Tailfeathers then described his plans to maintain control over Ms. English. He wrote, 'Any time you try to get me jealous, with another man, I'll do that over and over again. Maybe start messing around with dudes who can protect themselves.'"
From the post-assault texts, Ailsby also determined that Tailfeathers knew he'd hurt Grier, but had no idea he was dead.
At sentencing, the Crown argued for a seven to eight-year sentence while Tailfeathers' counsel submitted a three to four-year sentence.
In her reasons, Ailsby said that while English and Tailfeathers were not in a relationship at the time of the offence, the case must still be viewed through a lens of domestic violence.
"(Tailfeathers') motivation was jealousy. Simply put, he believed they were together," she wrote.
"I have made this conclusion because of the plain messages communicated in the texts Mr. Tailfeathers sent to Ms. English as he travelled from Cardston to Fort Macleod and following the deadly assault."
Grier's death a profound loss
Grier's family members, including his father, cousins, sister, aunt and uncles, all submitted victim impact statements at sentencing, telling the court that he had a central role in his family at the time he died and "the loss is exceptionally profound."
"His family described him as a kind-hearted, easy-going man who carried no ill feelings towards anyone. Linden Grier was driven by a desire to maintain a close and spiritual relationship to the Creator and always wanted to do the right thing," Ailsby wrote.
"Mr. Grier's family also shared that Linden's primary motivation was creating and maintaining loving relationships with his family and especially his father, Emery, and his three young children.
"Mr. Grier obtained full custody of his children only weeks before he died, he was so very devoted to them, and he was a very proud father, always keen to celebrate his children’s accomplishments, big or small."
Linden Grier, 33, died on May 24, 2021, of blunt force trauma he sustained during a fight with Cullen Tailfeathers. (Supplied/Snodgrass Funeral Homes)
The court also heard from Tailfeathers during sentencing, who showed his deep remorse for what had occurred.
"I'm just really sorry about what happened. I'm very sorry for the Grier family. I'm hurt that this all happened, considering I did a lot of work with Native people and trying to work with kids where their families are ripped apart because of situations like this," he said in his statement.
"I never denied my part in it. I complied with everything. I tried to turn myself in right when I found out that Linden Grier passed away. So, I'm very sorry about what happened, and I'm sorry for all the pain that has been caused for all families involved with this."
Sentence served in place of Indigenous healing
Following the analysis of the case, Ailsby sentenced Tailfeathers to five-and-a-half years in custody, however that sentence was reduced to four years and 36 days to account for pre-trial credit and bail considerations.
She also wanted him to serve his sentence in "a place focussed on Indigenous healing."
"I say this because Mr. Tailfeathers has a strong and familiar relationship with Indigenous culture and practice. We know him as a respected leader who has typically engaged in projects to assist his community to become strong and well.
"I have every confidence that his skills, disposition and education will serve other Indigenous persons in custody very well, and I want him, if he wants this for himself, to have a positive influence on the capacity of other offenders to realise rehabilitation."
Tailfeathers was also given a 10-year prohibition for any firearm other than prohibited or restricted weapons and a lifetime ban from all prohibited and restricted weapons.
