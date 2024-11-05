Southern Albertans closely monitoring U.S. presidential election

LETHBRIDGE -

Election polls are closing across the United States as Kamala Harris and Donald Trump battle for the presidency.

Many southern Albertans have an interest in the outcome.

"Given the trade relationships more generally between Canada and the U.S., we always want to be very aware of what is happening south of the border from a political, from a policy, from a leadership, from an international relations standpoint," said Lars Hallstrom, political science professor at the University of Lethbridge.

The U.S. is Alberta's largest trading partner, with the province sending $156.3 billion in exports down south in 2023.

"About 85 per cent of Canada's exports go to the U.S., and in Alberta, it's an even higher number, predominantly oil and gas. But there's a significant amount of the things that Lethbridge makes that go to the U.S. market. So, any disruptions in that trade relationship are going to have a profound potential impact on our manufacturers," said Trevor Lewington, CEO of Economic Development Lethbridge.

Trump has talked about introducing a 10 per cent tariff on foreign goods if elected.

Experts aren't sure how this would impact agricultural exports from southern Alberta heading to the U.S.

"I feel like we've really, really done the groundwork to prepare for this election, to prepare Canada and Canadians for a Trump administration or a Harris administration," Lewington said.

"Obviously, like everyone, I'm eager to see how it all turns out. But I know we're ready."