Southview residents say violence 'getting worse' after latest death

Calgary police say one person has died following an altercation outside Portico Lounge in Southview early Monday.

At about 5 a.m. Monday morning, police were called to 1806 36 St. S.E. for a disturbance outside the bar involving "multiple individuals."

When officers arrived, they found evidence a fight had taken place, but no victims were found at the scene.

A short time later, a seriously injured man was dropped off at the Peter Lougheed Centre.

"Sadly, the man has since succumbed to his injuries," police said in a news release.

The investigation is still in its early stages, but police say the victim was injured during the fight outside the bar.

"Officers are currently searching for evidence at the scene, speaking with witnesses and canvassing the area for CCTV footage. It is believed that multiple witnesses have not yet come forward to police," officials said.

Investigators are also looking for a black Dodge Caliber that has damage to the rear end on the passenger side.

'Violence is becoming scary'

Doorbell camera footage obtained by CTV News from a resident living across the street from the bar appears to show flashing lights and the sound of tires screeching as a man screams.

Residents who live in the area say the violence comes as no surprise to them.

"It's getting worse before it gets better," said Tim Wharran. "We should be taking care of each other, especially during hard times like these. One person should be helping other people out, not looking for revenge or hatred."

This is the fourth violent death involving the Portico Lounge since 2020.

In September 2020, a fight inside the bar resulted in a fatal shooting in the parking lot. Two years later, a man was seriously injured after he was run over. He later died in hospital.

Last December, a man was killed and a woman seriously injured in another shooting.

Bev Boyd has lived in the area for several years and says violence has increasingly become a larger issue amongst businesses and community members.

“We all have safety concerns in this area, we have so many homeless and people taking drugs and the violence is becoming scary, especially at my older age because I don’t move that fast.”

Others, like Tina Norgaard, add that she’s noticed changes in the neighbourhood with more police patrolling due to an uptick in crime.”

“I’ve never been really scared that I can say, but when I hear about this, I wouldn’t come here at night.”

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 4.

CTV News has reached out to Portico Lounge for comment but has not received a response.

“The Calgary Police Service is aware of community concerns regarding violence around the Portico Lounge,” police said in an emailed statement.

“Citizens will likely see an increased presence of police officers patrolling the lounge, including District 4 patrol officers and our violent crime suppression team.”

Anyone with information about the disturbance or how the man was transported to hospital is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-2477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: P3 Tips