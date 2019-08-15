A resident of Upper Mount Royal says he's had enough of a pack of coyotes that have made their home in a park in the community and wants the city to do something about the problem.

Scott McGregor, who has lived in the area for the past eight years, says he first noticed the coyotes in the park across the street from his home earlier this year.

He says at first they weren't that much of a problem but now that the animals have built a den and given birth to young, they've gotten very aggressive.

"I've had a couple of incidents. One where my daughter was stared down by a coyote and it made her very upset and she ran back into the house," he said. "More recently, my dog was attacked."

McGregor's dog was able to defend itself from the attack and got away with some scratches that had to be treated by a vet, but he says the attack would likely have left a smaller dog dead.

Following the latest incident, he contacted the city about the den.

"I told them we have a big problem with a coyote den across the street from my house and I was told it was a 'Priority One' situation."

Now, six weeks later, McGregor says nothing has happened at all and he doesn't know what to do.

"Maybe it is a hands-off situation right now. I understand coyotes are all across the city and it's a problem for some but not for others. People have opinions of what to do with coyote dens but this is 100 yards from my house and I've had a couple of incidents."

City officials tell CTV News coyotes are important to biodiversity because they help control rodent populations but, in case of an emergency situation, you should call 911.