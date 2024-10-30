Spate of break-ins to Calgary homes backing onto greenspaces prompts police warning

A series of home break-and-enters in southwest and northwest Calgary have police sounding the alarm to scenic city residents.

Eight break-ins have been identified in the space of a week.

All seem to have targeted homes backing onto "greenspaces, ravines, parks and golf courses" in the southwest and northwest, police say.

The incidents share an MO:

Police say all the break-and-enters occurred in the evening, late in the week or on the weekend when no one was home;

The homes' back doors and windows were used to get in; and

Items including "jewellery, watches, purses, sunglasses and cash" were stolen.

Investigation is ongoing, and police ask that anyone with relevant information call 403-266-1234.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Meanwhile, police are offering tips.

Police recommend locking up high-value items, reducing visibility into homes and investing in home security including cameras.

Police also recommend increasing outdoor lighting and getting to know neighbours and letting them know of a planned time away.

Reporting suspicious activity is also key, police say.

More crime prevention tips are available online at calgarypolice.ca.