Special Calgary council meeting to address police response to duelling protests

'Please, close the sky': says Ukraine President Zelensky in address to Canada's Parliament

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made direct pleas to Canada to further assist his country in its fight against the ongoing Russian attacks during his straightforward and emotional address to Parliament on Tuesday. Appearing virtually, donning an army green sweater, Zelensky implored members of the House and Senate as well as the top officials and special guests present to witness his remarks for further urgent assistance.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky receives a standing ovation as he appears via videoconference to make an address to Parliament, in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Canada hits more Russians with sanctions over Ukraine invasion

Ahead of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's address to Parliament, Canada announced it is imposing sanctions on 15 more individuals who the federal government says have 'enabled and supported President Putin's choice to invade a peaceful and sovereign country.'

OPINION | Don Martin: The tragic, but necessary, rejection of Zelensky's big ask from Canada

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who was banned from entering Russia by its foreign office even while he glowingly introduced Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, must now find ways to act on what will become an even louder crescendo from Canadians demanding he deliver more help on the ground, if not the air, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.

