Speed, alcohol suspected in deadly Ogden Road crash: Calgary police

Calgary police say speed and alcohol are being investigated as factors in a Monday crash that killed one person.

The single-vehicle collision happened in the 4000 block of Ogden Road S.E. just after 10:30 p.m.

Officers arrived to find a small four-door car had broken through a wooden fence before coming to rest in a nearby vehicle scrapyard.

The driver, a man in his early 20s, was taken to hospital in critical condition where he later died.

Investigators believe the driver failed to navigate a curve in the road as he travelled north, causing the vehicle to mount the curb and strike a light pole before careening into the fence.

Police are asking anyone with dash-cam footage of the collision to call 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.