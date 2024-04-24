Spice Girls' Melanie C among performers at Stampede's Big Four Roadhouse

The Calgary Stampede has announced the lineup for the 2024 Big Four Roadhouse.

The venue, located inside Stampede Park, is free with admission to the Calgary Stampede.

"The Big Four Roadhouse is filled with food, drinks and incredible music all day in one place," said spokesperson Theresa Howland in a Wednesday news release.

"We’re bringing music fans an acclaimed lineup boasting Grammy award-winning artists, U.K. chart toppers and Canadian icons."

This year's headliners include:

Five Alarm Funk on Thursday, July 4;

Melanie C on Friday, July 5;

Vavo on Saturday, July 6;

Cash Cash on Saturday, July 6;

Shakey Graves on Sunday, July 7;

The Dead South on Sunday, July 7;

The Revivalists on Monday, July 8;

Chromeo on Tuesday, July 9;

Ne-Yo on Wednesday, July 10;

Killer Mike on Thursday, July 11;

Dinosaur Jr. on Friday, July 12;

Soul Asylum on Friday, July 12;

Ceelo Green on Saturday, July 13;

Melissa Etheridge on Sunday, July 14; and

Jewel on Sunday, July 14.

Top see the complete Big Four Roadhouse lineup you can visit the Calgary Stampede's website.

The 2024 Calgary Stampede runs from July 4 to 14.