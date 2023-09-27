Springsteen postpones remaining 2023 concert dates, including Calgary and Edmonton shows

The bad news is the Boss won't be gracing the stage at the Saddledome on Nov. 8.

The good news is that he promises he'll make good with a concert date some time in 2024.

Bruce Springsteen announced Wednesday on social media that he's cancelling the remainder of his 2023 concert appearances "out of an abundance of caution" due to a peptic ulcer.

"Rescheduled dates for each of the 2023 shows, including those postponed earlier this month, will be announced next week, all taking place in their originally scheduled venues," Springsteen's X feed said.

(1/5) Bruce Springsteen has continued to recover steadily from peptic ulcer disease over the past few weeks and will continue treatment through the rest of the year on doctor's advice. pic.twitter.com/rMgZZsKcfo — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) September 27, 2023

When new dates are announced, ticketholders who are unable to attend will have 30 days to request a refund through an official ticketing company.

Tickets for postponed performances will remain valid for the rescheduled dates, including Nov. 8 in Calgary and Nov. 6 in Edmonton's Rogers Place.

Ticketmaster's website still has a page leading to Springsteen concert tickets in Calgary, but the original date has been replaced by "Date and Time TBA".

"Please hold onto your tickets as they will be valid for the new date," it says. "You can locate your tickets by signing into your online account. If your event is eligible for a refund or credit, those options will be visible within the Event Details of your order."

"Thanks to all my friends and fans for your good wishes, encouragement, and support," Springsteen tweeted. "I'm on the mend and can't wait to see you all next year."