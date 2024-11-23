CALGARY
Calgary

    • Spruce Meadows Christmas Market adds Allen the Alpaca to Sunday lineup

    Allen the Alpaca will make a special guest appearance at the Spruce Meadows Christmas Market Sunday. (Photo: Facebook/SpruceMeadows) Allen the Alpaca will make a special guest appearance at the Spruce Meadows Christmas Market Sunday. (Photo: Facebook/SpruceMeadows)
    Share

    The Spruce Meadows Christmas Market is bringing in a special guest  Sunday.

    Allen the Alpaca will be one of the animals on-site Sunday at the market,  which a Spruce Meadows spokesperson said drew record-setting crowds on its opening weekend.

    One of the favourite attractions is Comet and Dasher, a pair of micro-mini Highland Cows that have become real crowd favourites.

    The cows follow people around and can be bottle fed.

    For the next two weekends, Calgarians can browse a wide variety of goods from more than 330 vendors selling handcrafted goods and festive treasures, while supporting an organization trying to tackle the problem of a lack of affordable housing in the city.

    Highland cows Comet and Dasher are big hits at the Spruce Meadows Christmas Market, which had a record-setting opening weekend. (Photo: Spruce Meadows)

    For a $10 donation, guests get a photo with Santa, with all the proceeds going to Habitat for Humanity.

    The Christmas Market is open until 7 p.m. Saturday (minus Allen the Alpaca), and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

    The Christmas Market at Spruce Meadows. (Photo: X@SpruceMeadows/MarioToneguzzi)

    VIP parking and afternoon high tea are available and the ticket for each is good for entry into the Christmas Market.

    For more information, go here.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News