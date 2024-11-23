Spruce Meadows Christmas Market adds Allen the Alpaca to Sunday lineup

The Spruce Meadows Christmas Market is bringing in a special guest Sunday.

Allen the Alpaca will be one of the animals on-site Sunday at the market, which a Spruce Meadows spokesperson said drew record-setting crowds on its opening weekend.

One of the favourite attractions is Comet and Dasher, a pair of micro-mini Highland Cows that have become real crowd favourites.

The cows follow people around and can be bottle fed.

For the next two weekends, Calgarians can browse a wide variety of goods from more than 330 vendors selling handcrafted goods and festive treasures, while supporting an organization trying to tackle the problem of a lack of affordable housing in the city.

Highland cows Comet and Dasher are big hits at the Spruce Meadows Christmas Market, which had a record-setting opening weekend. (Photo: Spruce Meadows)

For a $10 donation, guests get a photo with Santa, with all the proceeds going to Habitat for Humanity.

The Christmas Market is open until 7 p.m. Saturday (minus Allen the Alpaca), and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

The Christmas Market at Spruce Meadows. (Photo: X@SpruceMeadows/MarioToneguzzi)

VIP parking and afternoon high tea are available and the ticket for each is good for entry into the Christmas Market.

For more information, go here.