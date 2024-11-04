St. Francis Browns are senior boys football Division 1 champs again

It had been five long years since the St. Francis Browns had last won a senior boys Division 1 football championship, but all of that heartache came to an end over the weekend as the Browns won a thriller over the Ernest Manning Griffins.

Field goal kicker Lucas Hryniuk won it on the last play of the game as he booted a 43-yard field goal into the wind to give Browns a 24-22 victory.

Hryniuk says it was a little nerve wracking.

"All I was thinking was that our team got us into field goal range, so I’ll just try my best to make it," said the 16 year old.

"Right when I looked up, I knew it was going through. I kicked it and it went through, and all I know is I’m getting tackled by all of my teammates."

What a way to win it

Hryniuk says getting tackled never felt so good.

Rocco Sirianni is a defensive back with the Browns. He is also the holder on field goals.

Sirianni says he knew Hryniuk had made it right when the ball came off of his foot.

"Just pinning the ball and looking up through the kick and seeing it go dead straight, it was definitely a huge emotion in my life and my whole football career," he said.

"It was a big thing for Lucas especially, to just kick that big kick and win the city champs. It was huge."

The drought is over

This was the Browns' 28th city title.

At St. Francis. the pressure is always there to win. and the five-year drought seemed like an eternity.

Chris Scarpino is in his first year as the head coach, and he says it’s nice to be the champs again.

"Still a little surreal, to be honest with you, based on the ending there," he said.

"Happy to bring the shield back for all of the alumni that I know wanted to see it won every year."

Now it’s time for the provincials

As good as the win felt, the Browns now turn their attention to the provincials.

The first test is LCI out of Lethbridge on Saturday at Hellard field at Shouldice Park.

Hryniuk expects it to be another good battle.

"LCI is a really good team," he said.

"We did beat them before, but they’re definitely much better now. There’s a reason why they made it to the provincials, so I don’t think it’s gong to be easy, but I think we have a good chance of winning it this year."

The Browns played LCI earlier this year and beat them.

Sirianni says he knows they’ll be facing a better team at the provincials.

"LCI is definitely a very dominant team in the league too," he said.

"They have two of their best players back this week, so definitely it will be a completely different team and definitely a big game."

"Again, anyone in this provincial bracket can take it home so it’s really who wants it best in the whole series."

Kick off for the Browns and LCI is at 4 p.m. on Saturday.