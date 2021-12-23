Stabbing at Calgary CTrain station sends 1 person to hospital

Calgary police say one person was rushed to hospital on Thursday after a stabbing at a CTrain station in the Manchester Industrial area.

Officers were called to the 39 Avenue CTrain station at around 7 a.m. for reports of a stabbing.

Police said paramedics took one person to hospital in serious condition.

Officers are working to identify a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Calgary Police Service's non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.