Stabbing victim in critical condition following attack near Memorial Drive
The Calgary Police Service has cordoned off a section of the Bow River pathway and closed a lane of eastbound Memorial Drive in the northeast following a Thursday night stabbing.
CPS officials say one person was stabbed at around 10 p.m. and transported by ambulance to the Foothills Medical Centre in critical, life-threatening condition.
An EMS spokesperson says the victim, a man believed to be his 30s, suffered multiple traumatic injuries from an edged weapon.
Police have not indicated whether any arrests have been made in connection with the attack.
As of Friday at 7 a.m., a portion of the river pathway between the Centre Street Bridge and Edmonton Trail was closed to pedestrians and cyclists, and one eastbound lane of Memorial Drive was closed to traffic in the area.
This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the morning.
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | End of Calgary's heat warning is coming
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Trudeau nominates Ontario judge Michelle O'Bonsawin to Supreme Court
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has nominated Ontario judge Michelle O’Bonsawin to the Supreme Court of Canada. In a statement announcing the nomination, Trudeau said that O'Bonsawin is an Abenaki member of the Odanak First Nation and is a fluently bilingual Franco-Ontarian.
Back to school: A look at the COVID-19 rules in place across provinces, territories
As students across Canada gear up to enter what will be their fourth academic year in the pandemic, CTVNews.ca takes a look at what measures will be in place in schools, by province and territory.
Canada's interim import ban on handguns takes effect today
As of today, individuals and businesses are no longer able to import restricted handguns into Canada, with limited exceptions. The move announced earlier this month is aimed at expediting a key pillar of the federal effort to cap the number of handguns in the country.
Transport minister set to testify at committee today on airport delays, flight cancellations
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra is set to testify before the House of Commons transport committee this afternoon about ongoing airport delays and flight cancellations.
Honey shortage could extend into next year after devastating winter for beekeepers
This past winter saw record losses for beekeepers, and one expert says the prospects for next year are even worse if they face another frigid winter.
Freedom Convoy-affiliated group being evicted from Ottawa church
The owner of a historic church in Ottawa's Lowertown neighbourhood is evicting a group with ties to the 'Freedom Convoy' occupation planning to purchase the property this fall, in an apparent dispute over unpaid rent for the facility.
Vatican shelves sexual assault probe into Cardinal Marc Ouellet
There is not enough evidence to open a formal church investigation into sexual assault allegations against a prominent Quebec cardinal, Pope Francis declared Thursday. Cardinal Marc Ouellet, an adviser to the Pope, has been accused of sexual misconduct in a class-action lawsuit filed earlier this week in Quebec Superior Court.
Survival 'the only concern' as Canadian tenants struggle to pay rent
As rent prices rise, CTVNews.ca heard from a number of Canadians struggling to afford their homes. The surge in rent prices over the last few months has forced many to cut back on spending, with some having to relocate or move in with their parents.
Apple warns of security flaw for iPhones, iPads and Macs
Apple disclosed serious security vulnerabilities for iPhones, iPads and Macs that could potentially allow attackers to take complete control of these devices.
Edmonton
-
Local aid organization seeking bikes to gift to Ukrainian newcomers
A local organization is aiming to give displaced Ukrainian families in Edmonton a sense of normalcy.
-
Canada to face off against Czechia in world junior semifinals
It's a rematch for Canada at the world junior hockey championship today.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Heat streak peaks
Daytime highs will remain above average right through the end of next week.
Vancouver
-
Homicide investigators probe stabbing in Surrey neighbourhood
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is probing a stabbing in Surrey Thursday night.
-
Richmond RCMP investigating shots fired; abandoned truck in Surrey believed to be connected
Richmond Mounties are investigating reports of shots being fired in an incident they say was likely targeted.
-
B.C. lottery winner plans to buy electric car, continue enjoying retirement
A retired Lake Country man has an extra half-million dollars in his bank account after a recent lottery win.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia seeking an exemption from federal carbon tax, saying it is doing enough
Nova Scotia is asking the federal government for an exemption from the federal carbon tax.
-
Saint John police continue to seek answers in homicide investigation
Police say three unidentified masked men with dark clothing forced their way into an apartment where 39-year-old Justin David Breau was stabbed. The suspects ran away towards Garden Street before police arrived.
-
Nova Scotia mother with ALS uses eye-tracking technology to write her life story
Angela Parker-Brown may be unable to speak but that hasn't stopped her from using her voice. The mother from Truro, N.S., who is unable to speak due to ALS, recently published a memoir using technology that tracks her eye movements to form words and sentences.
Vancouver Island
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Malahat highway closed due to traffic incident
The Malahat highway is closed in both directions Friday morning due to a traffic accident at the Split Rock lookout. Travellers are being detoured off the Trans-Canada Highway at Shawnigan Lake Road and Shawnigan-Mill Bay Road.
-
'They're going to end up dead like my brother is': Victoria man's death blamed on toxic drug additive
Chris Schwede was found dead Thursday morning in his tent on Victoria's Pandora Avenue. Inside his tent was a blue-tinted form of crack cocaine that first appeared in the city on Wednesday, according to local outreach services.
-
'Major milestone': Harbour Air completes another electric seaplane test flight
B.C. company Harbour Air says it has completed its first point-to-point test flight with its electric seaplane, nicknamed the "e-Beaver."
Toronto
-
The CNE opens in Toronto for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic
The Canadian National Exhibition is set to open in Toronto today -- the fair's first edition since before the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Scotiabank refuses to buy back Ontario woman's gold and silver because of logo
When an Ontario woman bought gold and silver from Scotiabank nine years ago she always assumed she would be able to sell it back when she was ready.
-
Man dead, woman injured in targeted shooting in Oakville: police
Police are investigating a fatal overnight shooting in Oakville.
Montreal
-
CAQ reveals slogan ahead of provincial election: Let's continue
The Coalition Avenir Quebec has unveiled its electoral campaign slogan: Let's continue. In a brief message Friday, the party states that four years ago, it had proposed many changes and, as there is still work to be done, wants to keep that momentum going.
-
This Afghan student escaped the Taliban regime to study in Montreal
Last year, Arzou Lashkari was ready to fly to Canada and start a new chapter of life at Concordia University. But her dream was crushed when the Taliban took control of her country, forcing her to stay home.
-
Hughes: Price could miss upcoming season, news on knee injury 'discouraging'
Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes says news of Carey Price's knee is "discouraging" and that the star goaltender may not play this coming season.
Ottawa
-
Freedom Convoy-affiliated group being evicted from Ottawa church
The owner of a historic church in Ottawa's Lowertown neighbourhood is evicting a group with ties to the 'Freedom Convoy' occupation planning to purchase the property this fall, in an apparent dispute over unpaid rent for the facility.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Trudeau nominates Ontario judge Michelle O'Bonsawin to Supreme Court
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has nominated Ontario judge Michelle O’Bonsawin to the Supreme Court of Canada. In a statement announcing the nomination, Trudeau said that O'Bonsawin is an Abenaki member of the Odanak First Nation and is a fluently bilingual Franco-Ontarian.
-
Man, 70, facing charges following stabbing in Ottawa's Mechanicsville neighbourhood
Emergency crews responded to a home in the 100 block of Forward Avenue at approximately 10:25 p.m. Thursday for reports of a stabbing.
Kitchener
-
Region approves first-ever sanctioned encampment site
The Region of Waterloo council approved a series of measures on Thursday to help ease the growing homelessness crisis, including a first-ever decision to permit an encampment.
-
Seniors worry proposed legislation will separate them from loved ones
The Ontario government’s solution for healthcare at long-term care homes is raising some concerns locally.
-
Clinton man charged with counselling to commit murder
A 75-year-old from Clinton has been charged after reports the individual was soliciting assistance in committing murder.
Saskatoon
-
Province removes teachers named in sexual abuse allegations
The Saskatchewan NDP called on the province to remove teachers named in a multi-million dollar class action lawsuit alleging incidents of physical and verbal abuse against students by staff at the Legacy Christian Academy.
-
Langham fire chief tells town to end agreement with City of Saskatoon for emergency assistance
Langham’s fire chief is advising his town council to sever ties with the City of Saskatoon when it comes to emergency services.
-
Saskatoon police arrest two men after shooting in Mount Royal area
Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is investigating a shooting in the Mount Royal neighbourhood Thursday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Only two candidates in North Bay's mayoral race
Municipal councils in Ontario are nearing the end of this term’s four-year cycle and with an election on the horizon, there are only two candidates running in North Bay's mayoral race as the nomination deadline looms.
-
Ramsey Lake residents concerned by nearby encampment
Many homeless encampments are springing up around Sudbury.
-
Driver charged with towing unsafe load walks home: OPP
A driver near Orangeville had to leave his truck and walk home after police said he was stopped for towing an unsafe load.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba to welcome influx of Afghan refugees
Manitoba is getting ready to welcome an influx of Afghan refugees.
-
Honey shortage could extend into next year after devastating winter for beekeepers
This past winter saw record losses for beekeepers, and one expert says the prospects for next year are even worse if they face another frigid winter.
-
'We'll have more coming': Manitoba Premier considers rebate cheques to help with inflation
Manitobans could be receiving more rebate cheques from the provincial government to help deal with rising inflation costs.
Regina
-
Man charged after auto theft spree: Regina police
A 20-year-old Regina man is facing a total of 13 charges after the Regina Police Service (RPS) completed what it called a complex investigation into numerous stolen vehicle incidents, a news release said.
-
'Crosses all genres and all ages': Sask Expo Regina returns in-person after 2-year hiatus
The Saskatchewan Entertainment Expo is returning to Regina this weekend after a two-year hiatus from the in-person event.
-
Regina emergency crews rescue injured person from rail car
An injured person had to be rescued from inside a rail car in the Regina area on Thursday, according to Regina Fire and Protective Services.