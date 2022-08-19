Stabbing victim in critical condition following attack near Memorial Drive

The Calgary Police Service has cordoned off a section of the Bow River pathway and closed a lane of eastbound Memorial Drive in the northeast following a Thursday night stabbing.

CPS officials say one person was stabbed at around 10 p.m. and transported by ambulance to the Foothills Medical Centre in critical, life-threatening condition.

An EMS spokesperson says the victim, a man believed to be his 30s, suffered multiple traumatic injuries from an edged weapon.

Police have not indicated whether any arrests have been made in connection with the attack.

As of Friday at 7 a.m., a portion of the river pathway between the Centre Street Bridge and Edmonton Trail was closed to pedestrians and cyclists, and one eastbound lane of Memorial Drive was closed to traffic in the area.

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the morning.