Stage 4 outdoor water restrictions return to Calgary on Monday

The City of Calgary is launching into another round of strict water restrictions next week, as crews work to repair sections of pipe in the Bearspaw feeder main.

Calgary will re-implement Stage 4 outdoor water restrictions starting at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 26.

“I appreciate your frustration of us needing to go into another cycle of restrictions, but we are grateful for your understanding and support as we undertake these critical repairs to the Bearspaw south feeder main,” Francois Bouchart, director of capital priorities and investment, said Thursday.

The city was previously under these restrictions in June, after the feeder main burst in N.W. Calgary leading to major repairs in Montgomery and Bowness.

Under Stage 4 restrictions, all outdoor water use is prohibited, including:

Sprinklers;

Hoses with spray nozzle;

Hand watering;

Watering new grass;

Washing outdoors, such as cars, windows exterior building surfaces, sidewalks, driveways or walkways;

Filling outdoor pools or hot tubs;

Filling fountains and other decorative features;

Water use for construction purposes; and

Water use after applying pesticides or fertilizer.

Starting Monday, Calgarians will also be asked to reduce their indoor water usage as well to limit strain on the Glenmore Reservoir, which is supplying water to the city while the Bearspaw feeder main is shut down.

“This is a significant disruption for Calgarians and it will take some adjustments to your regular days,” Bouchart said.

“Limit your laundry to essential and full loads, only run your dishwasher when it’s full, limit showers to three minutes and skip a day if possible, limit flushing to only when it’s necessary.”

The early phases of construction on 33 Avenue between 78 Street and 87 Street N.W. are now underway.

Significant construction work will begin on Monday, in addition to feeder-main repairs in Shouldice Park later in the week.

The city says work at Shouldice Park won't impact traffic on 16 Avenue N.W., but there may be temporary impacts to Monserrat Drive N.W.

The repair work on 33 Avenue N.W. will have no impact on traffic on 16 Avenue N.W. until after the Labour Day long weekend.

Afterward, areas of 33 Avenue N.W. will be closed between 76 and 87 Streets N.W.

The city said it will be asking businesses to find ways to aim for a 25 per cent daily reduction in water usage, but it does not intend to close car washes, indoor pools or other businesses.

Visit the City of Calgary’s website for more information about repairs and restrictions.

With files from Melissa Gilligan