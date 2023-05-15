Stampede 2023 concert lineup for Nashville North released

Country music lovers will be able to enjoy a wide number of artists at this year's Nashville North concert series.

The Calgary Stampede released details of the full lineup on Monday for the country music destination at this year's event.

Some of the performers include:

Billy Currington;

Dallas Smith;

Elle King;

Eli Young Band;

High Valley;

Jade Eagleson;

James Barker Band;

Jess Moskaluke;

Jojo Mason;

Mackenzie Porter; and

Tenille Arts.

The Calgary Stampede says Nashville North is a completely unique event.

"Year-after-year it attracts the best artists and provides a platform for people to see both new talent and household names in country music," said Kyle Russell, the Stampede's director of programming in a statement.

"We can't wait to kickoff this iconic party."

Nashville North has been entertaining fans for more than 30 years, officials say. Further information, including a full lineup, can be found online.