Stampede Bell Grandstand Show to feature Dean Brody, trick roping, fireworks

The Calgary Stampede has unveiled its plans for this year's grandstand show including a Canadian country music story and a tip of the Stetson to Calgary concert venues.

Each of the 10 nights of AMPLIFIED will feature performances by JUNO-award winner Dean Brody.

"This year's grandstand show is a party, celebrating the music, sounds and heart of this city that we call home," said Angela Benson, director and choreographer of the Bell Grandstand Show, in a statement. "We are so excited to bring together all the amazing aspects of our show, but this year it’s going to be bigger, better and amplified!

"We are ecstatic to have multi-Platinum recording artist Dean Brody kick-off the celebration. From Dean Brody we head into an electrifying production featuring The Young Canadians, a western spectacle with trick rope artist Loop Rawlins, a jaw-dropping Circus act, the amazing Shawnee Kish who brings the soul to our show, and, of course, fireworks!"

The show will take the audience on a journey through the history of Calgary's iconic music venues, both past and present, with tributes to The Palace, Ranchman's, The King Edward Hotel and The Grand Theatre.

The Bell Grandstand Show is included with the Rangeland Derby chuckwagon races as part of the Evening Show ticket package.

AMPLIFIED will culminate, weather permitting, with the ever-popular fireworks show.

For additional show details and ticket information, visit Calgary Stampede – Bell Grandstand Show.