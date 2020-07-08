CALGARY -- It was a country line dancing performance in a pandemic, designed to keep the Stampede spirit alive and at the same time entertain senior residents who watched from inside.

“They’ve been shut in so much with COVID this year, if we can bring a little bit of joy to them even for a short period of time, it’s important,” said Gerry Smith, Performance Coordinator, of Keepin’ it Country Line Dance Club.

The event was meant to engage seniors and keep them active, prioritizing both their physical and mental well-being.

The line dancing was performed by the Keepin’ It Country Line Dance Club.

The socially distanced event was held at the Amica Britannia residence.