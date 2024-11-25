Temperatures in southern Alberta colder than Yellowknife

Arctic air continues to sit over the western Prairies, suppressing temperatures and creating windchill values of -25 to -40.

After another night of similar temperatures and windchill values a changing weather pattern will emerge Tuesday allowing for some warming on Tuesday and Wednesday compared to the past few days.

More sunshine is also expected on Tuesday, and with daytime highs between -4 C to -12 C across most of southern Alberta some melting will occur.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) snowfall totals from the long duration snow event ranged from 15 to 30 centimetres (as of 10 a.m. Saturday).

In a weather summary from Saturday, ECCC noted Beaver Mines recorded 26 centimetres of snow and Cold Lake 25 centimetres.

Other totals include: Waterton: 23 centimetres, Edmonton*: 15 to 20 centimetres, Calgary International Airport: 18 centimetres, northeast Calgary*: 30 centimetres, Drumheller: 17 centimetres, Brooks*: 18 centimetres and Medicine Hat*: 13 centimetres (* denotes reports from third-party websites).

Light snow is expected in Lethbridge early Monday with a 30 per cent chance of scattered flurries in Calgary.

Outside of Tuesday, daytime highs in Calgary will sit closer to the average overnight low of -10 C.

Overnight temperatures are expected to range from -15 C to -21 C for the next week, with windchill values making it feel closer to the mid minus 20s at times.