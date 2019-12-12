CALGARY -- After watching all the movement of coaches in the CFL this offseason, Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson knew he'd need to offer more to keep good coaches around.

That’s why Dickenson is stepping aside as the team's offensive coordinator and promoting Pat DelMonaco to that role. Dickenson says it’s the right time for the move.

"There’s just a lot going on in the CFL right now. It’s a challenge to keep good people and that’s why I was so excited to keep Pat."

DelMonaco has been coaching in the CFL for the last decade. The last six seasons he’s been the Stampeders offensive line coach. He'll continue in that role but now gets added responsibility.

DelMonaco is excited for this opportunity and says it’s a perfect fit because he gets to continue to learn from some of the best in the business.

"Dave is a brilliant mind," DelMonaco said at a Thursday morning press conference. "He’s excellent at what he does and the ability to learn from him, and on top of that Huf (John Hufnagel) who’s doing the players personnel part of it with us, is an awesome opportunity."

Dickenson has been the Stamps offensive coordinator since 2011. He’s one of the best in the business and admits it will be tough to step away from play calling. He knows it’s important to promote his staff if they’ve earned it and Dickenson says DelMonaco is certainly ready for this role.

"We’re not giving away things just to make people happy. You feel like you need a little bit of a change in your staff as well," said Dickenson. "You need sometimes a different vision, a different structure. We just want to be better."

Dickenson also announced Thursday that special teams coordinator and assistant head coach Mark Kilam is returning to the coaching staff. Kilam had been looking into other opportunities in the CFL.

Dickenson also confirmed quarterbacks coach Ryan Dinwiddie is leaving the team.