Stampeders tailgating tradition continues in hot, sunny weather
It was a beautiful Labour Day for a long-standing tradition.
Fans chanted, "go Stamps go!" as hundreds took part in a tailgate party at McMahon Stadium before Monday's Labour Day Classic CFL game between the Calgary Stampeders and the Edmonton Elks.
The Stampeders claim their tailgating events are the best in the league.
Fans who have been tailgating in Calgary for many years agree.
"We've been season ticket holders for around 20 years, and we always like to come a couple hours before the game just to socialize," said Stamps fan Dean Faithfull. "Have a good time, cook some good food, be with some good friends, and hopefully you cheer on the Stampeders to a great win."
"Half the fun of the game is the socialization," said fan Gord Winter.
Lots of good food was on the grills of tailgating fans.
"We're doing chicken and beef fajitas, fresh roasted Taber corn, and homemade sauce," said fan Tony Tiberio. "You know, it's the season that everything's ripe, you go down to the market and pick it all up nice and fresh."
One fan made a special display to honour the memory of Johnny Gaudreau, who was killed, along with his brother Matthew, in New Jersey last week.
They were cycling when they were struck by a suspected drunk driver.
The fan's display included a Gaudreau Flames jersey and a Gaudreau Columbus Blue Jackets jersey.
Police are always on hand to ensure safety at Stampeders' tailgates..
Tailgating concludes one hour after the games start.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
B.C. woman who sought $5K from neighbour over noise ordered to pay $50 for nuisance
A British Columbia woman who unsuccessfully sued her downstairs neighbour last fall for making too much noise has now failed in a bid to sue her upstairs neighbour for being too loud.
3 lost hikers rescued after night in North Vancouver backcountry
Search and rescue volunteers helped three hikers who were lost in North Vancouver’s backcountry Monday morning after an unexpected overnight stay in the mountains.
Astronaut reports strange sounds coming from troubled Starliner. Here's NASA's explanation
A mysterious, pulsating sound heard by one of two stuck-in-space astronauts coming from Boeing's troubled Starliner has been identified.
Canadian woman charged after $12.3M of meth allegedly found in luggage
A Canadian woman was charged after an estimated C$12.3 million of meth was allegedly found in her luggage in Australia.
Northern Ont. town taking applications for new mayor after previous one abruptly resigns
Éric Côté resigned as the mayor of the Township of Moonbeam last week and town council has decided to fill the mayoral vacancy by appointment.
Netanyahu pushes back against new pressure over Gaza and hostages: 'No one will preach to me'
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday pushed back against a new wave of pressure to reach a cease-fire deal in Gaza after hundreds of thousands of Israelis protested and went on strike and U.S. President Joe Biden said he needed to do more after nearly 11 months of fighting.
Joey Chestnut breaks own world record, beating rival Takeru Kobayashi in Netflix hot dog eating showdown
Joey Chestnut demolished his world hot dog eating record Monday, beating longtime rival Takeru Kobayashi in a showdown billed as “unfinished beef” between the two biggest global stars in professional competitive eating.
Edmunds: The four biggest mistakes people make when buying a new car
Car buyers have more tools than ever to get the right vehicle at the right price. Still, mistakes can happen quite easily.
Investigative journalist Stevie Cameron dies at home in Toronto, age 80
An investigative journalist who authored books that tackled topics ranging from a prime minister's involvement in jet purchases to the murders of women on a British Columbia pig farm has died.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
17-year-old boy in hospital after drive-by-shooting involving 3 teens in St. Albert
A 17-year-old boy is in hospital with serious injuries after a drive-by-shooting in St. Albert on Monday morning.
-
Campus food bank seeing record-setting need ahead of fall semester
The University of Alberta's Campus Food Bank said it's spending almost as much per month than it used to spend per year.
-
Struggling Stampeders can't keep up with the Joneses or Elks in 35-20 Labour Day loss
Struggling Stampeders can't keep up with the Joneses or Elks in 35-20 Labour Day loss
Lethbridge
-
Fire restrictions eased in Lethbridge County
Recent rain and cooler temperatures have helped reduce the fire risk in southern Alberta.
-
Blue-green algae advisory remains in place for Henderson Lake Park as Lethbridge temperatures heat up ahead of long weekend
With mid-summer temperatures in the forecast for the long weekend, the City of Lethbridge issued a reminder Thursday that a Cyanobacteria (blue-green algae) advisory remains in effect for Henderson Lake Park.
-
Crown recommends 9 years in prison for protesters at Coutts border blockade
A Crown prosecutor says two men convicted of mischief and weapons offences at the 2022 border blockade at Coutts, Alta., should spend nine years in prison, but defence lawyers think their clients have already spent enough time behind bars.
Vancouver
-
B.C. woman who sought $5K from neighbour over noise ordered to pay $50 for nuisance
A British Columbia woman who unsuccessfully sued her downstairs neighbour last fall for making too much noise has now failed in a bid to sue her upstairs neighbour for being too loud.
-
3 lost hikers rescued after night in North Vancouver backcountry
Search and rescue volunteers helped three hikers who were lost in North Vancouver’s backcountry Monday morning after an unexpected overnight stay in the mountains.
-
Hundreds celebrate Labour Day in Burnaby's Edmonds Park
A family-friendly Labour Day celebration co-hosted by a number of different labour unions drew hundreds to Edmonds Park in Burnaby for live music, free snacks and children's activities.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. woman who sought $5K from neighbour over noise ordered to pay $50 for nuisance
A British Columbia woman who unsuccessfully sued her downstairs neighbour last fall for making too much noise has now failed in a bid to sue her upstairs neighbour for being too loud.
-
B.C. teachers' union concerned with staff shortage as students return to class
The head of the British Columbia Teachers' Federation has concerns there may not be enough teachers and support staff available to work in some school districts in the province.
-
B.C. swimmer wins Canada's first Paralympic gold medal in Paris
Nicholas Bennett won Canada's first gold medal of the Paralympic Games on Monday, finishing atop the podium in the men's 100-metre breaststroke for his second medal in Paris.
Saskatoon
-
'Cost of living has been high': Saskatoon unions gather for Labour Day BBQ, discuss worker rights
Unions, workers, and volunteers alike came together at Victoria Park on Monday to enjoy a barbecue lunch and discuss the issues of our time and workers' rights at the Labour Day barbecue.
-
'They made plays, we made mistakes': Riders reflect on performance following 35-33 Labour Day Classic loss
An exhilarating matchup for a sold-out Mosaic Stadium on Sunday ultimately ended with disappointment as the Riders came up just short of taking the 59th Annual Labour Day Classic.
-
Prince Albert police investigating after body discovered on 28th Street East
The Prince Albert Police Service is investigating the death of a 22-year-old man.
Regina
-
'They made plays, we made mistakes': Riders reflect on performance following 35-33 Labour Day Classic loss
An exhilarating matchup for a sold-out Mosaic Stadium on Sunday ultimately ended with disappointment as the Riders came up just short of taking the 59th Annual Labour Day Classic.
-
No injuries reported after cooking equipment fire at Park Street business
No one was injured after firefighters were called to a local business on Park Street Sunday night.
-
Lumsden's 36th duck derby makes a splash
A total of 35,000 rubber ducks were released into the Qu'Appelle River on Monday, to mark the annual Lumsden Duck Derby.
Toronto
-
'Young' male pronounced dead following northwest Toronto shooting
A 'young' male is dead after being shot on Sunday evening in northwest Toronto.
-
2 people injured in double stabbing in Parkdale
Two people have been injured in a double stabbing in Parkdale on Monday night.
-
Toronto police investigating after ride wristbands reportedly stolen from CNE
Toronto police are investigating after a number of ride wristbands were reportedly stolen from the Canadian National Exhibition last month.
Montreal
-
Via Rail passenger recounts 10-hour delay after train breaks down on its way to Quebec City
Rudy El Maghariki and his sister, who is visiting Canada, were among the many passengers stranded for about 10 hours on a Via Rail train bound for Quebec City.
-
Teen dies after being struck by vehicle in Anjou
A 15-year-old has died after being hit by a vehicle in Montreal's Anjou borough on Aug. 28.
-
Death of man on Lac-Simon reserve suspected as murder
Provincial police (SQ) are treating the death of a man in his twenties that occurred Saturday in the Anishinabeg Reserve of Lac-Simon, near Val-d'Or, as a suspected murder.
Atlantic
-
The dipped delicacy is back: Fredericton Lions Club celebrates 60 years making and selling the Dippy Dog
Don’t underestimate it – the battered covered hot dog has punched well above its weight at the Fredericton Exhibition for six decades now.
-
Fredericton Police make three arson-related arrests, still looking for one individual after couch fire
Fredericton Police were busy Friday evening after making several arson-related arrests and issuing by-law tickets for loud parties and open liquor.
-
Pat Stay’s fiancée opens N.S. business with community support
The fiancée of late Nova Scotia battle rapper Pat Stay says ongoing community support has allowed her to open a business in Dartmouth.
Winnipeg
-
'It still bothers me': Family members of Fonessa Bruyere walk to remember slain teen
Family members of Fonessa Bruyere are calling on the provincial government and Winnipeg police to reopen cold cases, as they mark 17 years since Bruyere’s body was found.
-
Canada's Taylor earns Paralympic triathlon bronze, heartbreak for Daniel
Winnipeg's Leanne Taylor became the first Canadian woman to win a Paralympic triathlon medal with a bronze in the women's class Monday.
-
Accidental fire breaks out in Winnipeg’s St. John’s neighbourhood
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews say a house fire in the 400 block of Atlantic Avenue was most likely accidental.
Ottawa
-
Boat crash on Charleston Lake injures seven, OPP charge operator
Seven people were injured early Monday morning following a boat crash on Charleston Lake in eastern Ontario, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
-
Labour Day rally takes place in Ottawa Monday
Hundreds rallied downtown Ottawa to celebrate Labour Day Monday, including Mayor Mark Sutcliffe and city councillors.
-
OPP charge multiple speeders on Highway 417 in Ottawa, here's how fast they were going
The long weekend traffic campaign has been busy for the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Ottawa, as multiple drivers were caught speeding on Highway 417.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. town taking applications for new mayor after previous one abruptly resigns
Éric Côté resigned as the mayor of the Township of Moonbeam last week and town council has decided to fill the mayoral vacancy by appointment.
-
Alleged thief hit in head with propane cylinder after separate altercation at northern Ont. rail yard
An Elliot Lake man has been charged with theft, mischief and other offences following a series of incidents in the village of Spragge that ended in him being hit in the head with a propane cylinder.
-
School Bus Ontario upset over new funding formula
School Bus Ontario is frustrated with a new funding formula which they believe will hurt bus drivers in all regions of the province.
Barrie
-
One person dead in Midland house fire
One man is dead after a house fire in Midland on Saturday morning.
-
Motorcyclist injured after crash in Tay Township
Emergency crews are on the scene on a motorcycle that happened in Tay Township Monday afternoon.
-
Multiple people injured in Georgina crash
Three people are in hospital after a crash in Georgina on Saturday.
Kitchener
-
Ontario mother still paying rent, despite not being able to live in mouldy home
A Cambridge, Ont. woman hasn't been able to live in her rental home for six months because of mould and she's upset her landlord isn't doing anything about it.
-
Why a Cambridge, Ont. minor hockey team is joining an independent league
A new minor hockey team in Cambridge, Ont. is breaking away from tradition by not joining one of the sport’s most recognizable governing bodies.
-
Injured tabby cat rescued in Cambridge, Ont. after being found with buckshot wound
Marmalade, a young orange tabby cat, is on the mend after enduring what animal rescuers believe was a grim and painful experience.
London
-
Port Stanley man identified as missing canoeist pulled from Lake Margaret in St. Thomas, Ont.
A nearly 12-hour search for a missing canoeist in St. Thomas has ended tragically.
-
Rollover crash kills person in Oxford County east of London
One person is dead after a rollover crash in Oxford County.
-
Grand Bend bridge construction project taking place over next two years
The Municipality of Lambton Shores is letting the public know about a construction project on the Ontario Street Bridge in Grand Bend that is expected to start Tuesday and span over about two years.
Windsor
-
Driver busted going almost double speed limit on Front Road
LaSalle police say a driver was stopped going almost double the speed limit on Front Road.
-
New police dog Ghost helps arrest two suspects after commercial break-in
Windsor police are crediting their newest member of the K9 unit with helping arrest two suspects after a break-in at a commercial property.
-
'Heavily intoxicated' man arrested and evicted from Chatham hotel: CKPS
Chatham-Kent police arrested an alleged drunk man after an incident at a hotel in Chatham.