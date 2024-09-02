Stampeders tailgating tradition continues in hot, sunny weather

It was a beautiful Labour Day for a long-standing tradition.

Fans chanted, "go Stamps go!" as hundreds took part in a tailgate party at McMahon Stadium before Monday's Labour Day Classic CFL game between the Calgary Stampeders and the Edmonton Elks.

The Stampeders claim their tailgating events are the best in the league.

Fans who have been tailgating in Calgary for many years agree.

"We've been season ticket holders for around 20 years, and we always like to come a couple hours before the game just to socialize," said Stamps fan Dean Faithfull. "Have a good time, cook some good food, be with some good friends, and hopefully you cheer on the Stampeders to a great win."

"Half the fun of the game is the socialization," said fan Gord Winter.

Lots of good food was on the grills of tailgating fans.

"We're doing chicken and beef fajitas, fresh roasted Taber corn, and homemade sauce," said fan Tony Tiberio. "You know, it's the season that everything's ripe, you go down to the market and pick it all up nice and fresh."

One fan made a special display to honour the memory of Johnny Gaudreau, who was killed, along with his brother Matthew, in New Jersey last week.

They were cycling when they were struck by a suspected drunk driver.

The fan's display included a Gaudreau Flames jersey and a Gaudreau Columbus Blue Jackets jersey.

Police are always on hand to ensure safety at Stampeders' tailgates..

Tailgating concludes one hour after the games start.