CALGARY
Calgary

    Stampeders tickets back online after CrowdStrike software glitch resolved

    Tickets to football games including the Calgary Stampeders' upcoming Sunday home game against the B.C. Lions were unavailable Friday morning due to the CrowdStrike software failure but were back online Friday afternoon. Tickets to football games including the Calgary Stampeders' upcoming Sunday home game against the B.C. Lions were unavailable Friday morning due to the CrowdStrike software failure but were back online Friday afternoon.
    Calgary Stampeders fans looking for tickets to Sunday’s game against the B.C. Lions were back in business Friday afternoon, after a global software glitch shut down ticket access Friday morning.

    The Stamps sent out a note to ticketholders Friday morning advising fans that the CrowdStrike security update, which caused a bit of havoc across the planet, meant “access to manage your Stampeders tickets is currently not available.”

    According to Stamps spokesperson Jean Lefevbre, the CrowdStrike hiccup shut down Ticketmaster for a few hours Friday, making it impossible for fans from teams all over the world to access tickets.

    CrowdStrike said Friday morning that the issue had been resolved, but that it would take a while for everyone to get up and operating again.

    A search of Ticketmaster around 12:30 p.m. confirmed that it wasn’t possible to buy a ticket for Sunday’s game, but by 1:20 p.m., tickets were back online.

    The Stamps said they would be sending an update to fans.

    Kickoff Sunday is scheduled for shortly after 5 p.m.

