Stanley Cup makes first appearance in Coaldale

Wade Klippenstein, the director of amateur scouting for the Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche, brought the Stanley Cup home to Coaldale, Alta. Tuesday. Wade Klippenstein, the director of amateur scouting for the Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche, brought the Stanley Cup home to Coaldale, Alta. Tuesday.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

FBI's search of Trump's Florida estate: Why now?

The FBI's unprecedented search of former president Donald Trump's Florida residence ricocheted around government, politics and a polarized country Tuesday along with questions as to why the Justice Department – notably cautious under Attorney General Merrick Garland – decided to take such a drastic step.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina