Start of ski season arrives in Banff, nears in Calgary and throughout the Rockies
Record-setting snowfall in Calgary of late has skiers and snowboards salivating at the prospect of returning to the hills and the first resorts are now open for the 2022-23 season.
Jump to:
Lake Louise - Banff Norquay - Nakiska - Banff Sunshine Village - Marmot Basin
Castle Mountain Resort - Fernie Alpine Resort - Revelstoke Mountain Resort
Kicking Horse Mountain Resort - Panorama Mountain Resort
Kimberley Alpine Resort - WinSport - Fairmont Hot Springs Ski Area
OPENED Nov. 3: Banff Sunshine Village
Banff Sunshine Village was originally scheduled to open on Thursday, Nov. 10 but Kendra Scurfield, director of brand and communications, encouraged skiers and snowboarders to keep an eye on the resort's website and social media accounts as there is a chance that date could be moved up if conditions remain favourable.
The resort opened for the season on Thursday, Nov. 3.
Scurfield tells CTV News that guests will reap the benefits of the resort's brand new winch cat that is capable of grooming steep terrain with a 500-metre cable attached to an anchor above.
The resort's terrain parks will offer new features this upcoming season.
The Java Lift Coffee Shop in the village has undergone a facelift and now includes artwork made out of the old pull ropes from the gondola and chairlifts. Guests will also find a new smoothie bar in the main day lodge.
Scurfield says Sunshine Supercards will offer increased discounts compared to recent years.
OPENED Nov. 4: Lake Louise Ski Resort
Lake Louise Ski Resort received a dump of snow on Oct. 27 ahead of its planned opening on Nov. 4. (photo courtesy: Lake Louise Ski Resort)
Lake Louise Ski Resort was among the first out of the blocks as it opened to skiers on Friday, Nov. 4.
"Our forecast for the next four days is looking great with Mother Nature hopefully helping us out a bit as we continue our snowmaking preparations," said marketing and communications manager Leigha Stankewich in an email to CTV News Calgary in late October.
Stankewich says Lake Louise Ski Resort guests will benefit from "huge snowmaking equipment upgrades" as the state-of-the-art system has been bolstered by 48 energy-efficient snow guns and kilometres of underground pipe.
OPENED Nov. 4: Banff Norquay
Banff Norquay ski resort is scheduled to open for the 2022-23 season on Nov. 4. (photo courtesy: Banff Norquay)
Norquay opened for the season on Friday, Nov. 4.
The resort, located a short drive from the Banff townsite, will be reopening its Artillery Chutes — a "steep and deep" area off the North American chairlift offering "untouched powder turns late into the day."
Norquay will be opening fresh lines through recently gladed trees off the Mystic Express Chair that are expected to allow learners to master all types of terrain.
Nov. 5: Nakiska Ski Area
Snow making at Nakiska on Oct. 26. Resort officials say the guns are producing enough snow to fill five Olympic-size pools each day. (photo courtesy: Nakiska)
Saturday, Nov.5 is Nakiska's tentative opening day but officials encourage skiers and snowboarders to keep on the resort's website as there's a chance the date could be moved up as snow is already falling in Kananaskis.
"We can make tons of snow (and magic happen!)," teased Nakiska officials in a statement. "Nakiska, having one of the largest snowmaking systems in Western Canada, has gone through a massive upgrade this winter - with the installation of new pumps, environmentally friendly snow guns and a strategic investment in creating a dual access system, so when the temperatures are right, with the push of a button we can activate a lower and upper system."
Matt Mosteller, Resorts of the Canadian Rockies spokesperson, tells CTV News that visitors to "the closest mountain to Calgary" will see huge upgrades to the tubing area and increased grooming power as a result of the hill's tier 4 grooming cats that burn less fuel and create less emissions.
Nov. 10: Marmot Basin
Snow at Marmot Basin as of the morning of Oct. 28. (photo courtesy: Marmot Basin)
Charlotte Dyer, a Marmot Basin spokesperson, confirms the resort in Jasper National Park received 37 centimetres of light Rockies powder on Oct. 27 and is targetting an opening day of Thursday, Nov. 10. Marmot Basin has been making snow to prepare the base for what's expected to be a fantastic season.
The resort has expanded parking lots 1 through 4, creating an additional 300 parking spots, and has brought back the Marmot Basin Escape Card that offers half price life tickets all season long to cardholders.
Nov. 25: WinSport (according to website)
- As of early Thursday afternoon, WinSport has not responded to CTV News' request for comment
Dec. 2: Castle Mountain Resort
Beavan Sara, Castle Mountain Resort's grooming manager, documented the snow at the upper reaches of the resort on Oct. 27. (courtesy: Castle Mountain Resort)
Cole Fawcett, Castle Mountain Resort spokesperson, tells CTV News that the resort near Pincher Creek received "an early and bountiful snowfall" this past weekend but temperatures have not been consistently cold enough to begin making snow.
"Snow making equipment is in position and our snow making team is ready to go, at a moment's notice. Snow cats have also already been active, as we try to keep the snow that's already fallen, in place, by packing it down (track packing, as we refer to it)."
In excess of 40 centimetres of snow has been recorded at the mid-mountain snow plot.
Fawcett says the resort's upgrades over the last few years — a new drive in the Tamarack Chairlift, the acquisition of the Castle Ski Lodge, new flooring in the day lodge and bring natural gas to Castle — will continue to pay dividends.
"The past few seasons have been kind to us, despite challenges surrounding operating during the COVID-19 pandemic, and we are hopeful and optimistic for another great season, this season. We are proud of our recent reinvestments in the experience of our guests and look forward reinvesting future profits back into further upgrades / enhancements, in the years to come."
Dec. 3: Fernie Alpine Resort
The resort with "the most alpine bowl skiing experience, and the biggest vertical in the Canadian Rockies", has set Saturday, Dec. 3 as the tentative season opener.
Mosteller of Resorts of the Canadian Rockies says visitors to the resort in B.C.'s East Kootenays will encounter "legendary powder" supported by new snowmaking guns. Guests who stay at the ski-in, skit-out Lizard Creek Lodge on the property will encounter all new furnishings in the main lodge units and the Ice Bar will be open this winter.
Dec. 3: Revelstoke Mountain Resort
A skier at Revelstoke Mountain Resort appears in this 2021 photo. The resort plans to open for the 2022-23 season on Dec.3. (photo: Hywel Williams)
Laura Meggs, Revelstoke Mountain Resort communications manager, confirms to CTV News that the resort is scheduled to open on Saturday, Dec. 3.
"We are looking forward to the 2022-23 season and welcoming back our neighbours and visitor from all over the world!" said Meggs. "This season we will be offering the same amazing terrain, snow and vibes that we're famous for. If you want to get first dibs on fresh tracks, we offer an awesome First Tracks program & First Tracks Breakfast Club."
The resort is participating in the IKON & Mountain Collective this winter that allows pass holders to experience multiple resorts.
Dec. 9: Kicking Horse Mountain Resort
The resort near Revelstoke, B.C., slated to open on Friday, Dec. 9, continues to offer one of the biggest verticals and the most chutes of any ski area in North America.
Mosteller tells CTV News that guests will benefit from enhanced work on the slopes completed in the summer and continued improvements to the recently acquired terrain in the Ozone section of the resort.
Dec. 9: Panorama Mountain Resort
Skiers walking the ridge in Taynton Bowl during the 2021-22 ski season at Panorama Mountain Resort. (photo courtesy: Panorama Mountain Resort)
Steve Paccagnan, president and CEO of Panorama Mountain Resort says there's significant reason for optimism regarding the upcoming ski season that's expected to kickoff on Friday, Dec. 9.
"Pre-season preparation is progressing nicely. The upper reaches of the mountain have received good early snowfall and our snowmaking teams have been working through the night to take advantage of the cold temperatures down low," said Paccagnan in a statement emailed to CTV News.
"The momentum and excitement for the winter ahead is massive. We've been busy over the summer with a multi-million dollar hotel refurbishment and we look forward to welcoming guests to The Approach when it launches in December. We've also invested in a second Monster X passenger snowcat, added more state-of-the-art snowmaking and are continuing with terrain improvements on the mountain and in our Nordic area."
Dec. 16: Kimberley Alpine Resort
October snow at Kimberley Alpine Resort. The resort is expected to open for the 2022-23 season on Dec. 16. (Image: Resorts of the Canadian Rockies)
Mosteller tells CTV News that, following its scheduled opening on Friday, Dec. 16, visitors to Kimberley Alpine Resort will encounter a fully revamped North Star Express Quad Chair that will allow for quick laps of the front and backside of the mountain. The resort has also added a new, environmentally friendlier grooming cat.
Dec. 16: Fairmont Hot Springs Ski Area
Peter Harding, ski area manager of Fairmont Hot Springs Resort, confirms to CTV News that the resort in Fairmont Hot Springs, B.C. is scheduled to open for the season on Dec. 16.
Harding says the ski area has improved its now automated snow making system with new Techno Alpine snow guns and the replacement of its water lines.
All of the old T-Bar hangers on the Happy Trails surface lift have been replaced with new user-friendly, self-serve platter hangers.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Refugee stabs herself with knife in front of federal official amid desperate plea for housing
For thousands of refugees, the chance to come to Canada is a dream, but for far too many who are already here, the situation has grown dangerously desperate.
Ontario passes back-to-work bill on eve of education workers' strike
Ontario has passed legislation imposing a four-year contract on education support workers and making it illegal to strike. This comes as the union confirms it will fight any fines given to its members who choose to strike on Friday.
5 things to know about the Liberals' fall economic update
Beyond the top-line debt projections and the analysis of how Canada seeks to soften the impact of a potential recession, the fiscal update offers key details that shed light on Liberal priorities.
Cree woman says her baby died after an Edmonton hospital left her to give birth alone
An Indigenous woman is alleging that racism and malpractice at the Misericordia Community Hospital in Edmonton led to the death of her daughter.
Brooklyn Nets suspend Kyrie Irving without pay for 'failure to disavow antisemitism,' star apologizes
The Brooklyn Nets suspended Kyrie Irving for at least five games without pay Thursday, dismayed by his repeated failure to 'unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs.'
What's the difference between COVID-19, RSV and influenza?
Cases of respiratory infections are on the rise across Canada as the country faces what health officials are calling the 'triple-threat' of COVID-19, influenza and RSV. CTVNews.ca explains how the three viral infections vary.
Modern magician: How one man turned himself into a banana
Millions of people have watched Kevin Parry turn himself into balloons or disappear in a sneeze. The Toronto man is a stop-motion animator and self-described 'video wizard' who creates unbelievable videos meant to look as believable as possible.
Ottawa police investigating allegations of officers leaking info to 'Freedom Convoy'
Ottawa's interim police chief confirmed Thursday his force is investigating allegations that officers leaked intelligence to organizers of last winter's 'Freedom Convoy' protest.
Most funds raised for 'Freedom Convoy' protest were returned or confiscated
An investigation has found that most of the $25 million raised by the 'Freedom Convoy' was either returned to donors, or ended up in an escrow account awaiting the results of a civil lawsuit.
Edmonton
-
Cree woman says her baby died after an Edmonton hospital left her to give birth alone
An Indigenous woman is alleging that racism and malpractice at the Misericordia Community Hospital in Edmonton led to the death of her daughter.
-
Alberta Halloween candy package 'presumptive positive' for fentanyl: RCMP
Mounties in Alberta have requested urgent lab tests after a package of Sour Patch Kids handed out on Halloween returned a 'presumptive positive test' for fentanyl.
-
Statistics Canada to release job numbers for October today
Statistics Canada is expected to release its latest reading on how the job market is doing today.
Vancouver
-
Health Ministry downplays BC Children's Hospital quietly activating Emergency Operations Centre
B.C. Children's Hospital has quietly activated an Emergency Operations Centre amid high patient volumes, and is asking beleaguered staff to do even more as they expect a surge of young patients in the coming days.
-
Schizophrenic B.C. woman found not criminally responsible for stabbing, dismembering twin sister
A Port Coquitlam woman suffering from paranoid schizophrenia has been found not criminally responsible for her twin sister's death. Warning, this story contains disturbing details.
-
Trail network closed after 2 bear attacks in Squamish Estuary
The District of Squamish is closing trails in a recreation area near its downtown after two bear attacks were reported there Thursday morning.
Atlantic
-
'It just can’t be left to happen that way again': Families affected by N.S. shooting call for action, better supports
Over several days in September, the Mass Casualty Commission held a series of closed door consultations with family members and others affected by the April 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting.
-
After N.S. mass shooting, American family member of victims lost faith in Mounties
U.S. citizen Jennifer Zahl Bruland says the murders of her father and stepmother in Nova Scotia's mass shooting led her to stop believing in the quality of Canada's national police force.
-
RCMP diverted attention from errors made during mass shooting investigation: lawsuit
The spouse of the Nova Scotia mass shooter says she was charged with supplying ammunition to the killer because the RCMP wanted to deflect attention from mistakes made during their investigation.
Vancouver Island
-
Bison bones thousands of years old found at Saanich construction site
The future operator of an under-construction care home in Saanich is hailing a "significant palaeontological find" made during excavation of the work site.
-
Japan recognizes Vancouver Island University with bronze accreditation for authentic cuisine
In an effort to train foreign chefs around the world authentic Japanese cuisine, the Japanese government has recognized Vancouver Island University as a bronze level-certified institution in Cooking Skills for Japanese Cuisine in Foreign Countries.
-
Cowichan Tribes sandbagging flood-prone homes as atmospheric river approaches Vancouver Island
Cowichan Tribes members have spent much of the week filling and piling sandbags around their homes as Vancouver Island braces for the next atmospheric river approaching the region.
Toronto
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | Schools closed as mass walkout by Ontario education workers begins
Ontario's education workers are officially walking off the job today despite legislation passed at Queen's Park that made a strike illegal.
-
'Illegal' Ontario strike begins today for education workers
Up to 55,000 education workers are set to participate in a provincewide strike Friday, resulting in the closure of most schools across the Greater Toronto Area.
-
Ontario landlord claims he’s owed $76,000 in rent by a Canadian border guard
An Ontario landlord is throwing up his hands in frustration after trying to evict a tenant when he claimed he was owed $12,000 in rent in a lakefront property — only to have that figure skyrocket to more than $76,000 by the time proceedings to evict him were over.
Montreal
-
Montreal police investigating 28 car fires since Wednesday night
The Montreal fire service says 12 cars were on fire Friday morning in Lachine in yet another case of suspected arson this week in the city.
-
Man, 47, in critical condition after alleged impaired driver strikes pedestrian in Ville-Marie hit-and-run
Montreal police say a man is in critical condition after he was struck by a suspected impaired driver in a hit-and-run early Friday morning in the city's Ville-Marie borough.
-
Pink Floyd founding member inaugurates Montreal exhibit featuring band's history
Very few rock bands from the 1970s left a marking impression on Canadian audiences, and especially Quebec, as Pink Floyd. When the band first toured North America in support of their album Meddle in 1971, it brought the band to the Univesity of Montreal Sports Center, and Quebec City’s Pavillon de la Jeunesse, which were large auditoriums compared to the theaters they played elsewhere in the United States.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Dozens of Ottawa schools closed today as CUPE education workers begin 'political protest'
Two Ottawa school boards have closed schools to in-person learning today, as thousands of early childhood educators, librarians, custodians and other education workers walk off the job to back demands for a new contract.
-
'Freedom Convoy' leader Tamara Lich to be cross-examined at Emergencies Act inquiry
Prominent 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich is expected to continue her testimony today at the public inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act.
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | Schools closed as mass walkout by Ontario education workers begins
Ontario's education workers are officially walking off the job today despite legislation passed at Queen's Park that made a strike illegal.
Kitchener
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | Schools closed as mass walkout by Ontario education workers begins
Ontario's education workers are officially walking off the job today despite legislation passed at Queen's Park that made a strike illegal.
-
These southwestern Ontario schools are set to close Friday as CUPE workers strike
Tens of thousands of school support workers are set to walk off the job on Friday despite the provincial government imposing legislation that will make a strike illegal.
-
Scarborough man arrested on multiple charges in Kitchener
A 35-year old Scarborough man was arrested after Waterloo regional police completed a drug investigation.
Saskatoon
-
This Saskatoon doctor is prescribing magic mushrooms for depression
A clinic in Saskatoon is helping local residents access psychedelic drugs, joining groups across the country touting the therapeutic benefits of these once-prohibited substances.
-
'If you are a business owner, I suggest security': Prince Albert businesses bearing brunt of social issues
A Prince Albert business owner says people suffering from addictions and mental health issues are making it difficult to run his businesses.
-
Province launches first legal online gambling website
Legally regulated sports betting is now live in Saskatchewan.
Northern Ontario
-
Here is where CUPE is picketing in northeastern Ontario
Despite the Ontario government passing legislation Thursday making it illegal to strike, education workers locked in a bitter labour dispute with the province are walking out Friday in protest. Here is where CUPE is picketing.
-
What northeastern Ontario school boards have planned for Friday if there is a strike
While things can change, CTV News is maintaining a list of what school boards in northeastern Ontario have planned ahead of Friday’s expected labour disruption.
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | Schools closed as mass walkout by Ontario education workers begins
Ontario's education workers are officially walking off the job today despite legislation passed at Queen's Park that made a strike illegal.
Winnipeg
-
'We are no longer going to put up with the heinous acts of crime': Stefanson
Premier Heather Stefanson is saying enough is enough when it comes to crime in Manitoba.
-
RCMP investigation prompts 'hold and secure' at two Steinbach schools
Two Steinbach schools initiated hold and secure protocols Thursday afternoon due to what the Hanover School Division called an urgent RCMP investigation in the community.
-
Refugee stabs herself with knife in front of federal official amid desperate plea for housing
For thousands of refugees, the chance to come to Canada is a dream, but for far too many who are already here, the situation has grown dangerously desperate.
Regina
-
'This time, it was our community': Melville looking to heal following homicide
The day following a homicide in the community of Melville, the city is looking to pick up the pieces and move on.
-
Province launches first legal online gambling website
Legally regulated sports betting is now live in Saskatchewan.
-
Saskatchewan Marshal Service to be operational by 2026: province
The Government of Saskatchewan has released its vision for the Saskatchewan Marshal Service (SMS), which plans to be fully operational by 2026.