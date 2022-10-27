Start of ski season arrives in Banff, nears in Calgary and throughout the Rockies

Banff Norquay ski resort opened for the 2022-23 season on Nov. 4 (photo courtesy: Banff Norquay) Banff Norquay ski resort opened for the 2022-23 season on Nov. 4 (photo courtesy: Banff Norquay)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Modern magician: How one man turned himself into a banana

Millions of people have watched Kevin Parry turn himself into balloons or disappear in a sneeze. The Toronto man is a stop-motion animator and self-described 'video wizard' who creates unbelievable videos meant to look as believable as possible.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina