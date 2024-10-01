CALGARY
    • Starting to feel like fall in Calgary with chilly, gusty conditions

    The next couple of days will feel like fall in Calgary, with a chilly start to Wednesday – just 4C at 8 a.m.

    Then in the afternoon, expect just a high of 12C. It will get a little gusty later in the day.

    Calgary weather day planner for Oct. 2, 2024. (CTV News)

    Temperatures will climb back up for Friday and the weekend when we get closer to that 20C range again.

    Calgary five-day forecast for Oct. 2-6, 2024. (CTV News)

    Check out this stunning shot from Darin Markwart, taken in Fish Creek Park this past weekend.

    Darin Markwart took this photo in Fish Creek Park. (Submitted: Darin Markwart)

