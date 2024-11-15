Stavely, Alta., man faces multiple charges after traffic stop leads to vehicle theft

A Stavely, Alta., man faces multiple charges after a call about a suspicious vehicle led to the seizure of stolen property.

On Nov. 6, around 10:45 p.m., High River RCMP responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle that appeared to be lurking and checking out other vehicles.

Officers identified the vehicle and tried to make a traffic stop but the driver fled. Police discovered the vehicle abandoned nearby.

While they looked for the suspect, police received reports of a freshly-stolen vehicle in the area.

With some help from the Calgary police, who provided air support through HAWCS, the stolen vehicle was identified, and a tire deflation device was employed that immobilized it.

The suspect was arrested without incident.

A 25-year-old man from Stavely has been charged with two counts of failure to stop for a peace officer while being pursued, theft of a motor vehicle, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime, two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, trespass by night, seven counts of failure to comply with release conditions and a number of Traffic Safety Act offences.

The suspect was remanded into custody. He’s scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 22 in Okotoks.

High River RCMP say there has been an increase in stolen vehicles and thefts from vehicles. They say the majority of them involve vehicles that are left unlocked, with valuables left inside.

Police suggest that you never leave keys in a vehicle, or leave it warming up with the keys in the ignition.

Remove all valuables, don’t leave garage door openers in vehicles and double check that your vehicles are locked and garage doors closed at the end of the day.

Stavely is located 117 kilometres south of Calgary.