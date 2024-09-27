Sticky-fingered bandits in Lethbridge ice cream heist charged

A man and woman have been charged after a Lethbridge ice creamery was broken into earlier this week.

Staff arrived at Cookie Crimes, in the 300 block of Sixth Street South, just before 5:30 a.m. on Monday to discover the front window broken.

Investigators determined two people smashed the glass window at 1:30 a.m., entering the store.

"Throughout the night, video surveillance recorded eight more subjects enter the business through the broken window and steal property," a Friday news release explained.

Police say more than $1,500 worth of ice cream and other property was stolen, and estimated damage to the business at $1,000.

Following investigation, police identified and arrested two suspects. Investigators are working to identify the remaining subjects.

A 29-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man, both from Lethbridge, were each charged with break and enter to commit theft.

They were both released from custody. The woman is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 11, while the man is scheduled to appear on Nov. 6.

"The downtown policing unit thanks all of the neighbouring businesses that assisted in quickly sharing video and still images. The information was crucial in the investigation," Lethbridge police said in the news release.

With files from Melissa Gilligan