CALGARY
Calgary

    • Stingers scorch Surge 97-79 in front of record CEBL crowd

    Edmonton Stingers' Ben Krikke (21) dunks against the Calgary Surge during CEBL basketball action in Calgary in this Tuesday, May 21, 2024 handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, CEBL Edmonton Stingers' Ben Krikke (21) dunks against the Calgary Surge during CEBL basketball action in Calgary in this Tuesday, May 21, 2024 handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, CEBL
    Share

    The Edmonton Stingers had Tuesday's season opener circled on the calendar a few months ago, determined and motivated to knock off a provincial rival that gave them nothing but headaches last year.

    In front of a record Canadian Elite Basketball League crowd of 12,327 at Scotiabank Saddledome, the visiting Stingers dunked the Calgary Surge 97-79 to launch their redemption tour in style.

    The Alberta squads squared off five times in 2023, and it was the Surge who dominated. Calgary won three out of four regular-season games before bouncing Edmonton out of the playoffs in the Western Conference semifinal.

    Davion Warren led the Stingers with 17 points and five rebounds. Adika Peter-McNeilly and Ben Krikke each chipped in with 15 points.

    Justin Lewis led the Surge with 16 points and rebounds, while Sean Miller-Moore had 15 points and seven rebounds.

    The Stingers led 49-36 at the half.

    THROW-INS: The Saskatchewan Rattlers host the Winnipeg Sea Bears on Wednesday, while the Montreal Alliance play the Vancouver Bandits at Langley Events Centre on Thursday. … Montreal will host the league's Championship Weekend in 2024. Last year, the Scarborough Shooting Stars won the CEBL championship playoff tourney, held at Langley Events Centre.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 21, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Biden steals debate issue from Trump campaign, makes it his own

    Donald Trump had spent weeks needling U.S. President Joe Biden for his refusal to commit to a debate. But Washington political columnist Eric Ham describes how in one fell swoop, Biden ingeniously stole the issue from the Trump campaign and made it his own.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News