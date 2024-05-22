Stingers scorch Surge 97-79 in front of record CEBL crowd

The Edmonton Stingers had Tuesday's season opener circled on the calendar a few months ago, determined and motivated to knock off a provincial rival that gave them nothing but headaches last year.

In front of a record Canadian Elite Basketball League crowd of 12,327 at Scotiabank Saddledome, the visiting Stingers dunked the Calgary Surge 97-79 to launch their redemption tour in style.

The Alberta squads squared off five times in 2023, and it was the Surge who dominated. Calgary won three out of four regular-season games before bouncing Edmonton out of the playoffs in the Western Conference semifinal.

Davion Warren led the Stingers with 17 points and five rebounds. Adika Peter-McNeilly and Ben Krikke each chipped in with 15 points.

Justin Lewis led the Surge with 16 points and rebounds, while Sean Miller-Moore had 15 points and seven rebounds.

The Stingers led 49-36 at the half.

THROW-INS: The Saskatchewan Rattlers host the Winnipeg Sea Bears on Wednesday, while the Montreal Alliance play the Vancouver Bandits at Langley Events Centre on Thursday. … Montreal will host the league's Championship Weekend in 2024. Last year, the Scarborough Shooting Stars won the CEBL championship playoff tourney, held at Langley Events Centre.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 21, 2024.